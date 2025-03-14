Beyond The Headlines: Evonik’s US distribution agreement, Louis Vuitton’s makeup launch
This week, the personal care industry saw Evonik sign a distribution agreement with Sea-Land Chemical to amplify its presence in the US market, and Louis Vuitton announced its expansion into the makeup industry. Meanwhile, Kimberly-Clark received the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition for the seventh consecutive year.
Business news
Evonik signed an agreement with Sea-Land Chemical to distribute its cleaning products in the US, building on a pre-existing relationship with Cleveland-based Sea-Land Chemicals. Evonik hopes to expand its reach of “high-performing” products in the US market. Its products feature additives and surfactants for consumer homecare. US-based Sea-Land Chemical offers chemical additives for personal care markets.
The Dodo Group and Luxury Brands acquired BIA Skin, a premium body care brand that aims to tackle skin concerns like keratosis pilaris, body acne, and premature aging. BIA Skin will benefit from expanded distribution networks, increased research and development capabilities, and access to global markets. Luxury Brands and Dodo Group plan to maintain BIA Skin’s commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing, solidifying the beauty brand’s global market presence.
Charlotte Tilbury launched at US luxury retailer Bluemercury. The partnership aims to leverage Bluemercury’s market reach and build on Charlotte Tilbury’s ethos to empower consumers through confidence. The beauty brand’s products, including Magic Cream, Airbrush Flawless Finish, and Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara, are available in stores and online.
Awards and certificates
Kimberly-Clark received the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition by ethics and compliance regulatory company Ethisphere. It is one of two honorees in the Consumer Products category to receive the recognition. To achieve the award, companies must provide evidence that supports robust ethics and compliance, governance, environmental and social impact initiatives that aid a strong value chain.
Gattefossé received IS09001, EFfCI GMP, and EXCiPCT certifications for its personal care ingredients, developed in its recently completed US manufacturing plant. The certifications mark the “success” of the company’s plant and its “commitment to quality, safe, and effective ingredients.” The IS09001 award recognizes quality management standards, the EFfCI GMP recognizes good manufacturing practices for cosmetic raw materials, and the EXCiPCT certification recognizes pharmaceutical-grade ingredient production for product quality and safety.
Social responsibility initiatives
ELF Cosmetics signed a multi-year sponsorship with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the US as the official makeup and skin care partner. ELF and NWSL will partner on the “Glow for Glory Contest,” hosting an open try-out for young talent in key NWSL markets and “kick the e.l.f.ing conversation about diverse, inclusive and equitable playing fields into high gear.” The cosmetic brand says that by the age of 14, many girls drop out of sports at two times the rate of boys due to lack of access and social stigma. The sponsorship aims to empower women in the sport by uplifting positive role models in the NWSL.
Personal care packaging provider Quadpack launched a foundation to connect companies, NGOs, and young people in vulnerable situations. Project Orion aims to create work opportunities for young people while promoting inclusivity in the workplace. Companies in the project will offer internships that help improve employability and social development skills. The companies involved gain youthful perspective, the reduced labor cost of internships, and long-term talent recruitment, according to Quadpack.
Makeup launches
Louis Vuitton announced the La Beauté Louis Vuitton makeup collection, which is set to launch later this year. British makeup artist Pat McGrath will act as creative director for the collection — which is Louis Vuitton’s first venture into cosmetics since 1920. The parent company, LVMH, already has various beauty lines, such as Dior Beauty and Sephora. Still, it hopes Louis Vuitton’s brand recognition will further its cosmetic market reach, competing with other fashion houses like Prada, Celine, and Rabanne.
Beauty brand Thrive Cosmetics launched a limited edition makeup line to commemorate its 10th anniversary. The Anniversary Vault Collection is available for purchase from March 17 and features the Liquid Lash Extension Mascara, which is sold every 11 seconds, according to the brand. Thrive Cosmetics provides clean cosmetics to people with compromised immune systems. It boasts a strong commitment to social causes and, since 2015, has made US$150 million in donations to charities.
Hair and skin care devices
Laifen launched a portable hair dryer for on-the-go and travel needs. The Laifen Mini Hair Dryer was released to the European market and boasts “small but powerful” drying capabilities. The mini hair dryer is 33% smaller and 27% lighter than Laifen’s previous models, weighing nearly 300 g. It fits into carry-on bags, suitcases, and handbags, making it suitable for travel. It has a 110,000 RPM brushless motor and optimized airflow technology for “salon-quality drying performance wherever you go.”
Medical aesthetic device company Candela Corporation released the Glacē device inspired by the K-beauty “glass skin” trend. The Glacē treatment uses hydro dermabrasion, cupping massage, and LED technology to purify and hydrate skin. The cupping massage feature has two modes: one to support lymphatic drainage and natural detoxification and one to provide a temporarily sculpted look. It has a customizable two-phase serum system that delivers treatments for various skin types and concerns, including acne, sensitivity, dryness, uneven tone, and signs of aging.