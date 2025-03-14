Beauty-from-within: Prime Biome supplement for multifunctional gut-skin health
Primo Biome taps into the beauty-from-within trend with supplements that support digestion and skin appearance. The probiotic-based gummies aid the connection between gut and skin health, a trend gaining attention in the beauty industry as holistic beauty solutions are increasingly in demand.
Innova Market Insights reports a 21% increase in global beauty supplement launches between October 2019 and September 2024. Europe accounted for 46% of new product launches during this period, while North America contributed 23%, highlighting the growing demand for beauty-from-within solutions in the West.
Prime Biome’s formula includes probiotics, prebiotics, and botanicals to help balance the gut microbiome, which the company says is a significant factor in reducing inflammation and improving skin health.
The gut-skin axis
The gut microbiome is responsible for digestion, immunity, and overall systemic health and directly affects skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and premature aging. An imbalance in gut bacteria is known as dysbiosis, which can cause inflammation, often manifesting as skin impurities.
Prime Biome’s supplement leverages clinically studied probiotics like Bacillus coagulans, with inulin, dandelion, and lemon balm to support gut balance and overall skin health. Inulin is a prebiotic that nourishes beneficial gut bacteria, while dandelion delivers antioxidants that aid collagen production.
Lemon balm helps counteract stress-related inflammation, which can affect both digestion and skin vitality. Prime Biome says that by targeting these interconnected factors, the brand takes a holistic approach to skin care to offer a product that goes beyond surface-level treatments.
Ingestible beauty on the rise
Consumers are becoming more aware that healthy skin starts from within, which has led to a surge in ingestible beauty products, from collagen powders to probiotic supplements. Prime Biome’s approach fits into this shift by combining digestive and skin health benefits.
The company attributes the product’s efficacy to its “blue antioxidant” complex, which is sourced from Egyptian botanicals and helps neutralize oxidative stress — a major factor in aging.
The supplement also includes babchi, a plant-based alternative to retinol. Retinol is a widely used ingredient in anti-aging cosmetic formulations due to its ability to exfoliate and remove skin impurities.
However, retinol can often cause sensitivity, dryness, and irritation, especially for consumers with sensitive skin. Babchi offers similar benefits by promoting cell turnover and collagen synthesis while being gentler on the skin.
Linking gut and oral health
While Prime Biome primarily supports gut and skin health, it also offers benefits for oral health. The company says its research suggests that gut microbiome balance plays a key role in maintaining a healthy mouth. An imbalance can lead to harmful bacteria growth, contributing to issues such as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.
Probiotics such as Bacillus coagulans help support a balanced bacterial environment in the mouth. By promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria, these probiotics may help reduce oral inflammation and improve overall dental hygiene.
Addressing an “overwhelming” market
The multifunctional nature of Prime Biome’s product aligns with evolving consumer preferences. Innova Market Insights data reveals that between 2023 and 2024, 30% of newly launched ingestible skin care products carried joint health claims, while 23% targeted bone health and 16% supported immune function.
This shift highlights the intersection between beauty and wellness. The industry continues to blur the boundaries between the two, aligning with today’s consumers’ demand for products that offer solutions to more than one concern.
Personal Care Insights previously spoke to Olay’s principal scientist and senior director, Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, about the shifting demand for simplified skin care amid an array of product launches and scientific discoveries.
“Many women have the desire to level up their skin care routine but feel overwhelmed by all the different choices, routines, and trends that make it difficult to invest in so many products. To solve this, women are looking for multi-benefit products to streamline their routine while still getting the various benefits they want.”
Prime Biome positions itself within this space by supporting clearer, rejuvenated skin, promoting gut balance and oral hygiene, and strengthening the immune system. By addressing multiple concerns, the company says the product appeals to consumers who want to simplify their wellness routine while achieving visible results.