Olay dives into demand for multifunctional skin care with moisturizer launch
Olay has released a multifunctional day cream boasting five active ingredients in the formulation to increase the convenience of consumers’ skin care routines. The company says the number of products available in the personal care industry often “overwhelms” consumers.
The Olay SPF30 Super Cream draws inspiration from the company’s 2023 Super Serum launch, which also delivered five benefits in one. Personal Care Insights speaks to Olay principal scientist and senior director Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson about the shifting demand for simplified skin care routines amidst an array of product launches, scientific discoveries, and online trends.
“Many women have the desire to level up their skin care routine but feel overwhelmed by all the different choices, routines, and trends that make it difficult to invest in so many products. To solve this, women are looking for multi-benefit products to streamline their routine while still getting the various benefits they want.”
Wilkerson says Olay anticipates the emerging skin care needs of consumers. “By keeping this consistent engagement at the heart of our innovation process, we identify shifting preferences and demands,” she says.
Creating a chemical cocktail
A primary challenge with formulating products that contain multiple active ingredients is maintaining efficacy and stability, as some actives can interact poorly with one another.
Olay’s product contains vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, collagen peptide, and broad spectrum SPF 30.
Wilkerson says Olay scientists crafted the product to synergize these ingredients while providing dermatologist-recommended UV protection.
“This formulation balances effective sun protection with a pleasant texture, avoiding the heaviness you typically get with SPF products. As a result, Super Cream delivers hydration, smoothing, brightening, priming, and protection in a single moisturizer.”
Another concern with formulating UV protection products is ensuring they do not leave behind a white cast on darker skin tones. As the personal care industry innovates for increased inclusivity, this unwanted side effect is a prevalent issue in skin care formulation that many companies are working to eradicate.
“Super Cream was tested in a 12-week clinical study with a diverse group of panelists to ensure that the formulation works across all skin tones. The ultra-lightweight formula absorbs instantly, with 96% of participants agreeing it looked invisible after application,” Wilkerson says.
Addressing how the launch fits into the company’s broader strategy of accessible skin care, Wilkerson says: “Olay Super Cream allows consumers to achieve the results they want with a single, effective, multi-benefit product — making high-performance skin care more attainable and convenient for everyone.”
Multifunctional industry innovations
According to Spate’s 2025 beauty trend predictions, multifunctional products that simplify routines should be the top priority for brands and innovators. The machine intelligence platform expects a growing emphasis on category convergence, with body care increasingly borrowing from skin care to create multi-benefit solutions.
“Brands that embrace this shift can tap into expanding markets and redefine how body care is perceived,” Spate recently said.
Personal Care Insights has spoken to multiple industry players about the shift toward more convenient skin care routines. René Schmitz at Bitop — a biotechnology company producing ectoin — recently told us about its active ingredient and how it is gaining traction in multifunctional skin care formulation.
“With the growing demand for multifunctional skin care products, ectoin’s versatility resonates with consumers looking for simplified skin care routines with fewer but more effective ingredients.”
Seppic’s previous findings on Solagum AX, the company’s natural origin polymer with multifaceted benefits for skin, and Toa’s powder cream product — which won the Formulation Category at MakeUp in NewYork last year for its hybrid formulation — offer glimpses into what the industry can expect for the future of skin care.