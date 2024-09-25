MakeUp in NewYork 2024: Highlighting hybrid beauty, sustainable luxury and personalized palettes
25 Sep 2024 --- The MakeUp in NewYork 2024 trade show wraps up with a host of innovations for the beauty industry. Personal Care Insights speaks with Sandra Maguarian, the show’s director and co-founder, to talk about the winners and standout trends capturing the spotlight this year.
This year’s IT Awards highlighted products that combine sustainability, versatility and personalization, such as Weckerle USA’s eco-conscious Wood Be Good Palette and Toa’s multipurpose Touch-Up Powder Cream, which won the Formulation Category for its hybrid texture. The show emphasized the growing consumer demand for sensory-driven experiences, as seen with products like B. Kolor Makeup & Skincare’s Sensoreal Light Catching Powder.
What standout innovations and trends emerged, and how may they shape the industry’s future?
Maguarian: Our IT (Innovation and Trends) Awards competition highlighted some of the most groundbreaking innovations in the beauty industry, clearly focusing on sustainability, multifunctionality and personalization.
The Touch-Up Powder Cream by Toa, winner of the Formulation Category, exemplifies the rise of hybrid beauty products, merging the benefits of a cream with the mattifying properties of a powder. This multifunctional product meets the growing consumer demand for makeup that nourishes and cares for the skin, offering hydration while controlling shine. Hybrid formulations like this are set to become a major trend, providing consumers with versatile solutions that enhance beauty and skin care.
The Wood Be Good Palette by Weckerle USA, winner of the Full Service Category, represents the industry’s shift toward sustainability. It features eco-conscious packaging made from wood. This innovation is a testament to the increasing demand for sustainable luxury in beauty products as consumers seek out environmentally friendly options without sacrificing design and functionality. Such innovations in sustainable packaging are poised to become the new industry standard.
Finally, the New Age Palette by Essentia Beauty, winner of the Packaging Category, embraces personalized beauty, offering customizable shades and textures to suit a wide range of skin tones. This palette highlights the growing emphasis on inclusivity and individuality in beauty as consumers seek products tailored to their unique needs. Personalized beauty is rapidly gaining momentum, and innovations like the New Age Palette are at the forefront of this movement.
These trends, showcased by the winning products, are shaping the future of beauty and setting new standards for the industry.
How did exhibitors this year address consumer demands, and what new materials or formulations were introduced?
Maguarian: At our shows, we collaborate with trend agencies that guide our exhibitors in shaping the products of tomorrow. Their role goes beyond responding to current consumer demands—they anticipate future needs and drive the innovations that will shape the market. With their forward-thinking expertise, our exhibitors don’t just follow trends, they push boundaries, delivering cutting-edge solutions that define the future of beauty.
Here are some key examples of new materials and formulations presented at MakeUp in NewYork this year:
Sensoreal Light Catching Powder by B. Kolor Makeup & Skincare showcases a new generation of sensory-driven products. It combines a chalky-to-creamy texture that transforms upon application, leaving a natural, radiant finish. This product is designed to focus on both performance and user experience, responding to the increasing consumer demand for innovative textures that enhance the overall makeup routine.
Peel Magic by R&D Color is a two-phase gel patch mask that taps into the natural, eco-conscious beauty trend. It is made with over 90% natural ingredients, including recycled tamarind seed gum. This fun-to-use mask reflects the growing desire for interactive, sustainable formulations that are effective and enjoyable.
Cooling Clear Gel Cleanser by Jo Cosmetics is designed to meet consumer demands for gentle yet effective skin care. With an RSO-certified formula containing 83% water, it easily removes waterproof makeup without excessive rubbing, highlighting the trend toward high-performance cleansers that prioritize skin health while being environmentally friendly.
How did the event’s focus translate into the products and packaging showcased? Were there any that you believe could set new standards in the industry?
Maguarian: At MakeUp in NewYork, the event’s focus on innovation and trend anticipation is reflected in the products and packaging showcased. Through collaborations with trend agencies, our exhibitors didn’t just respond to consumer demands — they anticipated them. These agencies act as prescribers, helping exhibitors envision the products of tomorrow and shaping the future of beauty. With this insight, we aim to become prescribers, delivering cutting-edge solutions through platforms like our IT Awards, conferences and workshop sessions, where we guide brands in crafting the right responses to emerging trends.
A standout example is APC [advanced process control] Packaging’s Precision Powder Doser, which showcases an innovative dispensing system that simplifies the application of loose powders. This solution not only enhances user experience by providing precise dosing but also incorporates 100% polypropylene material with a post-consumer recycled option, aligning with the industry’s shift toward sustainable packaging. This product’s combination of functionality and eco-friendliness sets a new standard for powder packaging in the beauty industry.
Another notable innovation comes from Cosmei with their Pop Stick, a monomaterial PET [polyethylene terephthalate] packaging that eliminates the need for additional applicators. The product’s intuitive design allows for easy, precise application with a simple push-and-release mechanism, responding to consumer demand for minimalist and hygienic packaging. This is a great example of suppliers rethinking packaging to meet modern beauty needs while reducing environmental impact.
These innovations are excellent examples of how suppliers at MakeUp in NewYork are driving the industry forward, setting new benchmarks for sustainability, user-friendly design and multifunctionality in beauty products and packaging.
What feedback did you receive from emerging brands and beauty professionals about the value of MakeUp in NewYork?
Maguarian: Emerging brands and beauty professionals consistently tell us that our show provides invaluable exposure and connections. Many brands have highlighted how meeting with trend agencies and suppliers at the event allowed them to refine their product development strategy and identify new opportunities for innovation. What sets MakeUp in NewYork apart is that it offers a complete manufacturing chain — brands can arrive with an idea and leave with an entire product line or collection. From formulation to full service, packaging, ingredient sourcing and accessories, the show offers everything needed to create a brand from A to Z. A great example is Danessa Myricks, who imagined one of her first collections at the show, leveraging the resources and expertise available to bring her vision to life.
Participants gain access to a broad range of international suppliers in just two days, showcasing innovations and expertise from around the world. Additionally, brands benefit from direct feedback from industry veterans and experts through our conferences and workshops, which provide critical insights into consumer behavior trends and emerging market opportunities. They also praise the event’s format and the unique atmosphere of conviviality, which fosters seamless business exchanges. This combination fast-tracks their ability to scale or stand out in a competitive market, empowering them to immediately apply learnings and connections to their next product or range launch.
By Venya Patel