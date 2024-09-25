Melangé Korea skin care line blends tradition with innovation
25 Sep 2024 --- Melangé Korea releases premium skin care products blending “Korean beauty traditions and modern innovation” in four collections to provide consumers with a customizable skin care routine.
The Gaia Collection uses earth-based ingredients made for eco-conscious consumers and the Aphrodite Collection uses hydrating formulations designed for all skin types.
The Medusa Collection combats the signs of aging using a blend of natural ingredients and “advanced technologies.” The products aim to restore collagen and improve skin elasticity.
The Chronos Collection is the most luxurious range from the line, enriched with 24K gold.
Data from Innova Market Insights indicates that Asian countries, especially China, Japan and South Korea, have opportunities to develop premium personal care launches. Regarding demand, two in five consumers in Asia are interested in paying higher prices for scientific claims in personal care, showing a steady presence of luxury consumer brackets in the region.
K-beauty growth
Melangé Korea created formations that merge “ancient wisdom with cutting-edge technology” while “upholding ethical and environmental standards.”
Most products use green tea, ginseng, kelp, fruit and flower extracts. The brand’s scientists and skin care specialists craft the collection of cleansers, masks, toners and essences. The collections are all paraben-free, cruelty-free, naturally derived ingredients made in Korea.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the upcoming fall trends and identified K-beauty as a persistent force in the industry. Spate predicted the surging interest in K-Beauty will continue into autumn and beyond. Searches for “Korean Sunscreen” were up 77.3% since last year.
By Sabine Waldeck