Urban Decay reintroduces Naked Eyeshadow Palette after six-year hiatus creating sales boom
25 Sep 2024 --- Urban Decay relaunches its original Naked Eyeshadow Palette in limited supply, exclusively available at Ulta Beauty across the US and its online store.
Palette sales were tremendous with 60% of the stock sold in the first 48 hours, causing the brand to pause sales to regain the site. It officially sold out online in less than a month, selling three times as many units as the previous Naked Palette launch. Ulta reports the palette was its top seller during the first week of the launch.
“The massive response to the return of our original Naked Eyeshadow Palette is a testament to the timeless appeal of Urban Decay’s products and the dedication of our fans,” says Arnaud Kerviche, VP of Marketing at Urban Decay.
“Our partnership with Ulta Beauty has allowed us to bring this beloved palette back to life, and we’re thrilled to see it resonate so powerfully with our community and prove that the eyeshadow palette isn’t dead.”
Urban Decay’s engagement across its social channels is up more than 200%, attributed to the relaunch.
Eyeshadow resurgence
The brand initially launched the eyeshadow palette in 2010 after the beauty brand development team asked: “If you were stranded on a desert island, which four eyeshadows would you take with you?” The resulting palette was sold every six seconds when available.
In 2018, Urban Decay discontinued the palette after more than 30 million units and over one billion dollars in sales.
“As a home to multi-generational guests across the US, we are proud to celebrate and reintroduce a palette that was an instrumental part of beauty history and a trailblazer in the eye category,” says Maria Salcedo, SVP of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty.
“For some of our guests, the Naked palette was one of their first forays into beauty, being used as a tool to self-express and build community with beauty lovers, and we are so excited for the newer beauty generations to experience the palette’s versatility, neutral yet bold pigments and long-lasting formulas.”
“The response from new and existing guests has already been incredible, and we are looking forward to continuing this momentum for a limited time only, in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online.”
The redesign is described as an “incredibly close match,” with 12 pans featuring classic shades like Sin, Toasted and Smog. The palette was updated with a new vegan formula for a “creamier” texture and longer-lasting wear, alongside a larger mirror and an updated cruelty-free brush.
“The relaunch of the palette is not just about bringing back a beloved product; it’s about celebrating the evolution of beauty and connecting generations of makeup enthusiasts,” adds Arnaud Kerviche, VP of Marketing at Urban Decay.
“We want to ensure the legacy of this iconic product continues to inspire and empower a new generation of beauty lovers.”