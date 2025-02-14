FullWell Fertility provides safe collagen during pregnancy for skin and internal health
Pregnant people require different ingredients and results from their personal care solutions as they are supporting another life which can take a toll on the body. Collagen is a supplement these consumers can flock to as it supports skin elasticity, joint health, gut health, and protein intake.
Personal Care Insights speaks to the founder of FullWell Fertility, Ayla Barmmer, about the wellness brand’s collagen peptides that support reproductive health.
Its collagen peptides is research-backed, sustainably sourced, uses safe ingredients and tested by third-party labs. It claims to “meet the highest standards of quality and safety.”
The supplement uses type 1 and 3 bovine hide hydrolyzed collagen peptides, a highly bioavailable ingredient. The product provides 15 g of collagen peptides per serving and 19 naturally occurring amino acids.
The solution comes in a powder composition to provide pregnant people with an easy-to-take format that can be added to a meal or beverage.
What are the benefits of this collagen for the mother and baby?
Barmmer: Collagen, frequently celebrated as the cornerstone of skin structure, provides many advantages for overall skin well-being. Collagen supports skin firmness and elasticity, which are vital for maintaining skin integrity.
Not only does collagen support moms to meet elevated protein requirements during pregnancy and postpartum (which is needed for moms’ healing and adequate milk supply), but it is also crucial during pregnancy because it helps support and strengthen various tissues in your body. It provides the necessary strength and flexibility to the uterus, allowing it to expand as the baby grows, and it helps support the stretching of your abdominal wall. Additionally, collagen helps keep your skin elastic and resilient, which is important as your body goes through so many changes during pregnancy.
After childbirth, collagen plays a pivotal role in wound healing, promoting tissue regeneration and accelerating the repair process. Collagen’s main component, glycine, supports restful sleep and daytime cognitive performance, including memory and attention, a must for new moms.
What is the difference between traditional collagen supplements and those designed for pregnant or breastfeeding people?
Barmmer: Traditional collagen supplements and those designed for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals differ primarily in their safety, formulation, and sourcing. While some traditional collagen supplements contain collagen in its whole or partially hydrolyzed form, which can be harder for the body to break down and absorb, quality, pregnancy-safe options are specifically formulated with hydrolyzed collagen peptides. These peptides are broken down into smaller, more bioavailable components, making them easier for the body to utilize.
They are also rigorously tested for ingredient accuracy, heavy metals, and allergens, ensuring they meet strict safety standards like Prop 65 compliance, with mom and baby’s safety in mind. Responsibly sourced from 100% pasture-raised, grass-fed bovine hides, these supplements avoid unnecessary additives, preservatives, and flavors, making them a cleaner and safer choice for expecting and nursing moms.
What specific nutrients and/or ingredients go into collagen that are made for people during pregnancy and breastfeeding?
Barmmer: There are a few key considerations when choosing the best form of collagen to take. In addition to looking for highly bioavailable collagen, such as bovine collagen, for better absorption, consider factors like sourcing, the quality of the collagen, and whether it has undergone rigorous testing.
People should look for products that are grass-fed and pasture-raised, as what animals are fed and how they are treated can significantly improve the quality of collagen supplements. You also want hydrolyzed collagen peptides which are small, easily digestible fragments of collagen created through a process called hydrolysis. Enzymatic hydrolysis uses natural enzymes to break down large, complex collagen molecules into smaller, easily digestible peptides, mimicking the body’s digestion process for optimal absorption. This gentle process preserves the integrity of amino acids, making collagen more bioavailable and easier for the body to utilize.
Look for collagen that has conducted third-party testing on every single batch to verify identity and check for contaminants, including heavy metals like lead, and that comply with Prop 65 regulations. This added layer of scrutiny ensures that the collagen you’re taking is both effective and free from harmful substances.
What role does protein play in collagen solutions designed for pregnant people?
Barmmer: Protein plays a crucial role in fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum recovery and collagen supplements can be a great way to ensure your needs are met. Adequate protein intake supports reproductive health by supporting the production of essential hormones and enzymes.
Collagen also contains glycine, one of three key amino acids needed to produce glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. Without enough glycine, your body can’t make as much glutathione, which means it might struggle more with managing oxidative stress over time and protecting eggs and sperm.