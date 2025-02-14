London Grace shares insights on vegan nail care launch with post-UV gel recovery
British nail care company London Grace has announced a range of nail care products that restore damage resulting from UV gel manicures and pedicures. The brand supplies vegan formulations across all of its products, providing customers with nail-care solutions that aim to protect the planet.
The Repair + Glow line launches this week and claims to help renew nail health in one week, with visible results. London Grace says the formula is free from harmful chemicals and contains ingredients that scientifically support improved nail health: Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA); a group of plant-derived acids; hexanaldehyde, a naturally occurring bioactive volatile compound found in plants; and Vitamins B5 and C, a component in the production of collagen, needed for skin, hair, and nail health.
Personal Care Insights speaks to the founder of London Grace, Kirsten White, about the launch of the vegan Repair + Glow nail-care solution and reveals how sustainability impacts the brand’s core ethos.
“We’ve seen significant growth in demand for vegan beauty products, with consumers increasingly prioritizing ingredient transparency and environmental impact. Our customers are more knowledgeable about ingredients than ever, frequently asking detailed questions about sourcing and formulation,” says White.
Consumer demand for vegan cosmetics and clean beauty formulations is shaping the market, resulting in more companies looking to deliver sustainable, natural-based products to conscious consumers. Innova Market Insights data indicates a 31% average annual growth in vegan claims for cosmetics launches between April 2019 and March 2024.
Non-toxic, cruelty-free, and vegan nail polishes have become popular among eco-conscious consumers seeking healthier alternatives. Brands are increasingly offering long-lasting products free from chemicals harmful to human health, like formaldehyde.
What are the innovations behind the product, and its formulation?
Kirsten: Repair + Glow combines an innovative AHA Complex, clinically-proven Hexanal, and fortifying Vitamins B5 and C. Our formulation team developed this unique blend to deliver visible results in just seven days, whether used as a treatment or natural gloss manicure.
During a panel test (in compliance with the European Commission’s cosmetic regulation), 94% of users reported their nails feeling harder, and 90% reported their nails looking healthier. Our products meet all EU and UK cosmetic regulations and none of them are tested on animals. We conduct rigorous safety assessments and stability testing.
Why was it important for the brand to ensure its nail care products are vegan?
Kirsten: Creating vegan products was non-negotiable for us. It aligns with our core belief that effective nail care shouldn’t compromise ethics. We’ve proven that considered ingredients can deliver exceptional results.
Sustainability is central to our ethos. Beyond vegan formulations, we prioritize recyclable packaging and responsibly sourced ingredients.
What makes the Repair + Glow nail treatment different from other options on the market?
Kirsten: Repair + Glow revolutionizes nail care as it offers both a treatment and polish in one. Its professional-grade formula with AHA Complex and Hexanal delivers measurable strengthening results while requiring no base or top coats. This versatility makes it uniquely positioned in the market as an effortless yet powerful solution for nail health.
Is the brand developing any other nail-care innovations imminently?
Kirsten: We’re also looking at other elements of nail care, such as tools and nail effects, that deliver professional quality but are easy to use at home.