Canary Islands-based brand uses volcanic ingredients in skin care
Flor y Amor formulates its skin care using volcanic-derived ingredients known for their antioxidant and repairing properties. The use of volcanic ingredients reflects the larger industry shift toward natural ingredients, with a growing focus on mineral-rich solutions.
The Tenerife-based company draws on aromatherapy and sustainable sourcing to create products that feature volcanic ingredients. It has received two Woman and Home Clever Skin Care awards for Best Facial Oil and Best Cleanser.
The company says its existence indicates the transition to environmentally responsible beauty products.
“As interest in natural and sustainable skin care continues to grow, industry experts are examining how volcanic landscapes may offer new insights into clean beauty formulation,” says Flor y Amor.
Natural ingredients
Using natural ingredients in beauty products has increased as brands cater to environmentally conscious consumers mindful of toxic and harmful chemicals in formulas.
Personal Care Insights recently reported that the beauty industry is undergoing a shift in ingredient formulation driven by growing environmental awareness, technological innovation, and consumer demand for natural, high-performance solutions.
Meanwhile, cosmetic brand Desert Essence tapped into the “farm-to-face” trend with natural and cruelty-free skin care formulations. The US-based company said the trend promotes beauty companies that use organic and locally sourced ingredients in their products.