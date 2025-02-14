Beyond the Headlines: P&G women in STEM, Wales to ban plastic-containing wet wipes
This week, the personal care industry saw P&G celebrating women in STEM with a scientist-led event and Wales announced its plan of banning plastic-containing wet-wipes. Meanwhile, E.L.F. launched a dog toy as part of a campaign supporting families and pets affected by the wildfires in California, US.
Social and environmental
P&G marked International Day of Women and Girls in Science with a two-day event for young women from organizations like Girl Up. They explored P&G’s innovation history and learned about products like Tide, Downy, OLAY Super Serum, and Venus razors. Led by female scientists, the sessions featured lab tours, product demos, and career insights aimed at inspiring future women in STEM.
Wales notified the World Trade Organization of its plan to ban plastic-containing wet wipes, joining England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland in a UK-wide initiative that began in late 2024. This ban will be part of an amendment to Wales’ Environmental Protection Act 2023, ensuring regulatory alignment across all UK nations.
Product launches
E.L.F. Cosmetics launched a limited-edition Pawer Grip Primer small dog toy, a nod to their Power grip primer. Partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, all pets featured in the campaign are adoptable. E.L.F. is donating US$25,000 to help pets and families affected by the California wildfires, US. Products that support the cause can be found on the company’s website.
Skin care brand RoC launched Derm Correxion lip volumizer, a non-invasive topical lip treatment designed to deliver fuller lips without injections. The formula combines 25% filling ingredients, including hyaluronic acid spheres, and a pro-collagen peptide to hydrate, smooth, and redefine lip contours. Roc’s clinical studies showed prominent plumping effects and improved lip volume over time. The product promises up to 48 hours of hydration and is dermatologist-tested for all skin types.
Flipd Beauty launched BodyCoat warming body lotion, designed to provide warmth for up to 45 minutes to exposed skin like shoulders and arms during colder nights out. The fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free lotion uses Toasty tech to offer a warming sensation, absorbs quickly, and features a built-in applicator.
Hair care brand Hask launched Texture Series, a 6-piece collection of Curly Girl Method-compliant hair care products designed for all curl types. The line, which includes detanglers, conditioners, masks, and oils, addresses common curly hair concerns like dryness, frizz, and breakage. Products are formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens, and other ingredients that can disrupt curl patterns.
Febreze launched Plug scent booster, a device designed to give users control over their home fragrance. The device features a Just Right intensity slider to adjust scent levels and a Scent Boost button for a 40-minute burst of “extra freshness.” It is compatible with over 30 Febreze Plug refills and a refill reminder light alerts users when they should swap out scents.
Product awards
Schwarzkopf Keratin Root Permanent Color and Keratin Root Temporary Color & Thickening spray won the 2025 Product of the Year USA award in the beauty category. The awards were based on votes from 40,000 US shoppers. These products provide effective gray coverage, with the permanent color offering 100% gray coverage in 10 minutes and the temporary spray delivering a mess-free, instant solution. They are available in three shades and are said to cater to all hair types.
Dial Healthy Hydration body wash won the 2025 Product of the Year USA Award in the Body Wash category. The formula offers deep cleansing and hydration and features ingredients such as shea butter extract, coconut milk, and hyaluronic acid. Dial says it remains committed to dermatological testing, being pH balanced, and cruelty-free practices.