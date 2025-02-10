Desert Essence highlights “farm-to-face” beauty trend with natural and organic ingredients
Cosmetic brand Desert Essence is tapping into the “farm-to-face” trend with natural and cruelty-free skin care formulations. The US-based company says the trend promotes beauty companies using organic and locally sourced ingredients in their products.
Skin and hair are affected by changing external factors such as dry indoor air, air-conditioned spaces in summer, or exposure to chlorine and salt when swimming. The brand aims to tackle these issues using personal care ingredients rooted in environmentally conscious production practices.
Desert Essence uses ingredients like jojoba oil, tea tree oil, shea butter, coconut oil, manuka oil, and aloe to create hydrating and ecological hair, skin, body, and oral care products.
Coconut oil is known for its moisturizing properties. It is found in shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and lotions. Jojoba oil has high shelf stability and resistance to heat. It is used in moisturizers and cleansers. According to Desert Essence, the market for jojoba oil is projected to grow from US$245 million in 2021 to US$351 million by 2027.
“[We] use nutrient-rich desert botanicals to inspire ever-expanding innovation,” says Sharon Paguio, VP of marketing at Desert Essence. Paguio claims that all the brand’s products are vegan, non-GMO, and cruelty-free.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that consumer demand for natural ingredients is increasing, with botanical fragrances leading the trend.
Ingredients inspired by nature
Desert Essence’s products are inspired by the desert’s ability to sustain life in a desolate habitat, using only minimal resources.
Hair care company Mielle is also inspired by the desert environment. It recently introduced the Kalahari Melon and Aloe Vera collection to tackle common challenges in the textured hair community. The key ingredient in the latest collection is Kalahari Melon seed oil, a plant known for surviving extreme desert environments and having intense hydrating properties.
Meanwhile, Innersense Organic Beauty recently released two products to its scalp care range. The hair care company says using natural ingredients in its shampoo and conditioner provides an alternative for consumers concerned with harsh and toxic chemicals in traditional hair care products.