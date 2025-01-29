Mielle launches hair care products for textured hair using natural ingredients
US-based hair care company Mielle has introduced the Kalahari Melon and Aloe Vera collection to tackle common challenges in the textured hair community, like dryness and brittleness. The five hair care products use natural ingredients for curly, coily, or heat-styled hair.
The collection features the Deep Hydration Shampoo and 2-Minute Conditioner for revitalizing dry hair, a Leave-In Conditioner for daily use, and the Curl Forming Glaze and Weightless Oil to define curls and add shine.
The hair care company says the key ingredient in the latest collection is Kalahari Melon seed oil, a plant known for surviving extreme desert environments and having intense hydrating properties.
In a study conducted by Mielle with 1,000 African American consumers, 92% stressed the importance for long-lasting moisture on days they wash their hair.
“Mielle’s foundation has been deeply rooted within the Black community. It means a lot that we can provide science-based solutions that address our community’s most pressing hair challenges,” says Monique Rodriguez, CEO and founder of Mielle.
Diversity in hair care
The Kalahari Melon and Aloe Vera collection is supported by a national campaign celebrating textured hair. Mielle collaborated with a black, female-led production team to highlight the moisture maintenance challenges in some black hair types.
Mielle is a black-founded, woman-led global hair care brand. The company says it combines natural ingredients with clinical studies to instill confidence in people with textured hair, an often overlooked demographic.
Promoting confidence in textured hair care
The personal care industry in the US is shifting to be more representative of the black community, evidenced in the growing number of beauty companies that are black-owned. This change of gears is causing products to be increasingly tailored to the needs of maintaining textured hair and cultivating a wider awareness of the importance of diversity in cosmetics.
Last month, Mielle Organics and Rolling Out created the Art Of Hair campaign celebrating expression through hair care with Black artists, influencers, and entertainers at Art Basel — an art fair in Florida, US.
Meanwhile, Sephora North America announced the eight Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) brands selected for its 2025 Accelerate program, an incubator designed to enhance and propel emerging beauty brands.
The Estée Lauder Companies also partnered with Origins and Jo Malone London to celebrate the 2024 Historically Black Colleges and Universities homecoming season by hosting a weeklong “The Beauty of Homecoming” event at Florida A&M University, US. The initiative offered immersive brand experiences, professional development, and networking opportunities for the HBCU alumni attendees.