Innersense releases scalp product duo for hair renewal
Holistic hair care company Innersense Organic Beauty has released two new products to its scalp care range. The Hair Renew Hairbath and Hair Renew Soothing Conditioner combat common issues such as flaking, dryness and irritation using a range of natural ingredients.
The hair care company says using natural ingredients provides an alternative for consumers concerned with harsh and toxic chemicals found in traditional hair care products.
The hair care duo contains fermented willow bark for anti-inflammatory and soothing benefits, green coffee bean extract for scalp vitality and pumpkin seed oil for hydrating hair follicles. They also include niacinamide, a form of vitamin B, to enhance hair density.
“The Hair Renew Scalp Hairbath and Soothing Conditioner reflect our commitment to cutting through the noise with clinically tested solutions that help customers understand the crucial link between scalp and hair health,” says Greg Starkman, CEO and founder of Innersense.
The Hairbath calms skin irritation, reduces flakes and restores microbiome balance, while the Soothing Conditioner hydrates the scalp and strands, strengthening damaged hair.
Innersense says the duo is clinically proven to remove dead skin and hydrate the scalp. The company says that 82% of users reported less scalp irritation after using both products and felt that their scalp was more nourished after 30 days of using the Hairbath.
Natural ingredients in hair care products
There is an increasing demand in the hair care industry for products that incorporate natural, specialized and transparently sourced ingredients.
Personal Care Insights has previously reported on research in the journal Cosmetics that explored natural ingredients such as naringin, ferulic acid and mangiferin in hair conditioners to protect textured hair from ultraviolet radiation.
Other developments include drugs that block hair loss molecules, probiotics that enhance follicle health and bond-building technology for hair repair.
AAK, a Swedish supplier of plant-based oils for the hair care, skin care and cosmetic industries, recently entered into a distribution agreement with Azelis to bring a range of personal care emollients to South Korea. Azelis is an innovation service provider specializing in specialty chemicals and food ingredients.