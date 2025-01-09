Heirloom Beauty launches at-home LED light therapy mask
Heirloom Beauty has unveiled a seven-wavelength LED Light Therapy Mask with 110 milliwatts per square centimeter milliwatts per square centimeter irradiance. The mask is available in North America and uses precision wavelengths across seven different colors to target various skin concerns such as acne, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, redness, inflammation and uneven skin tone.
The seven-color LED light therapy mask has US Food and Drug Administration approval and is recognized for home use in Canada, this product is poised to meet the surging consumer demand for professional-level skin care solutions that can be integrated into their daily routines.
According to the company, the global LED skin care market is predicted to exceed US$30 billion by 2027, fueled by a significant increase in searches for light therapy masks on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
“Our mask delivers clinical-grade results of LED light therapy and with the unique auto-cycling feature, users can effortlessly treat their skin with all seven wavelengths in just 21 minutes a day,” says Hina Limbada, scientist, pharmacist and founder of Heirloom Beauty.
Science-backed skin care
Numerous studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of LED light therapy in skin rejuvenation and stimulation of collagen production. A clinical study by the Department of Dermatology of the National Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, investigated the efficacy of various LED wavelengths by involving 76 participants with facial wrinkles to compare their effects on skin rejuvenation.
Participants showed a maximum reduction of wrinkles by 36% and increased skin elasticity by up to 19% after treatment. Histological assessments showed a significant increase in collagen and elastic fibers, suggesting that LED therapy aids skin structure renewal. Additionally, their ultrastructural analysis showed that highly activated fibroblasts were surrounded by increased collagen and elastic fibers, which indicated enhanced skin resilience in the participants.
The study reported no negative side effects and confirmed that LED phototherapy is effective for non-invasive skin rejuvenation.
Light therapy developments
Many brands are tapping into this demand for home-use skin care devices. DermRays recently released a microcurrent laser with four modes designed for customized skin treatment. The Revive Laser Beauty Device uses targeted light energy to stimulate collagen production and address skin concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, uneven tone and texture.
Lifezoom also recently launched a handheld light therapy wand fitted with four light spectrum chips, each targeting different skin conditions. According to the company, users can curb unwanted bacterial growth, increase collagen production, and decrease inflammation.