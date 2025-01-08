DermRays creates laser for customized solutions for skin concerns
DermRays has released a microcurrent laser with four modes designed for customized skin treatment. The Revive Laser Beauty Device uses targeted light energy to stimulate collagen production and address skin concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, uneven tone and texture.
The beauty laser company says the tool rejuvenates the skin with a clinical-level treatment at home. The technology is touted as entry-level and beginner-friendly.
“With a growing selection of skin care devices, it can be overwhelming to choose the right technology. Among the buzz of laser, radio frequency (RF), electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) and LED beauty devices, the DermRays Revive Laser Beauty Device stands out as a game-changer in non-invasive skin care,” says the company.
RF, EMS and LED devices have certain benefits, such as tightening and toning the skin’s surface. However, DermRays says laser treatments are known for their precision and deep skin penetration.
Laser devices penetrate the skin’s layers for long-lasting results. They aim to create smoother, firmer and visibly more youthful skin in a short amount of time.
Rise of skin lasers
A recent study in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology highlighted the effectiveness of Aerolase’s laser for treating various degrees of acne, from mild to severe. The study suggested that the laser could significantly improve traditional acne treatments, presenting an alternative without the typical side effects associated with medications and older devices.
Lifezoom launched a handheld light therapy wand fitted with four light spectrum chips, each targeting different skin conditions. The device was also said to be user-friendly and designed for home use. According to the company, consumers can curb unwanted bacterial growth, increase collagen production and decrease inflammation.