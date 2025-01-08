Renue by Science launches holistic liposomal NAD+ skin care line for anti-aging
Renue by Science, an NAD+ precursor supplements provider, has launched a skin care line called Renue Blue, focused on holistic wellness and skin longevity. The products are formulated with medical-grade ingredients, including NAD+ boosters and antioxidants, to support rejuvenation at a cellular level.
Renue Blue utilizes an advanced liposomal delivery system, which allows active ingredients like NAD+ Complex, Resveratrol and Apocynin to penetrate deeply into the skin, maximizing their regenerative benefits, says the company. Liposomal technologies encapsulate active ingredients in fat-like particles.
By combining cellular science with skin care innovation, Renue designed the line for individuals who prioritize holistic wellness and aim to address signs of aging on a foundational layer.
“We’re providing a comprehensive, research-driven solution for forward-thinking individuals who want to optimize their skin care routine while promoting overall wellness and skin longevity,” says Bryan Nettles, CEO and founder of Renue by Science.
Burst of energy
Nettles says the company developed Renue Blue to cater to the growing demand for NAD+ in skin care applications. An NAD+ booster is a compound that increases levels of NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide), a vital coenzyme in all living cells that supports energy production and DNA repair and combats processes like oxidation.
Renue Blue is formulated with Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) and Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and the antioxidant Methylene Blue. These work together to boost collagen for firmness and reduce stress and inflammation that cause aging.
Holistic health for eternal youth
Renue Blue addresses skin health holistically, using nanoliposome technology to rejuvenate skin cells from the inside out. Bridging the gap between internal nutrition and external care is becoming increasingly important as consumers look for multifunctional products that support skin health on multiple fronts.
In an interview with Personal Care Insights, Jessica Arnaly from Balchem Human Nutrition & Health says: “In recent years, we’ve seen consumers worldwide taking a more holistic approach to well-being, and so we expect brands to explore synergistic formulations that combine new and long-standing nutricosmetic ingredients.”
The trend toward youthfulness in personal care is also evolving, with anti-aging products increasingly emphasizing rejuvenation and renewal claims. According to Innova Market Insights data, this shift aligns with consumer priorities, as 33% rank anti-aging or healthy aging as the most essential skin care benefit.
Brands like Cellcosmet are responding with products that combine peptides and amino acids to revitalize skin and enhance elasticity. Keywords like “immortality” are also gaining traction, reflecting the growing demand for a fountain of youth in the personal care market.