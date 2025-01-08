Faraemotions
Home
Norwex launches enzyme-based...

Norwex launches enzyme-based laundry detergent for toxin-free product

08 Jan 2025 | By Libby Davis
laundry detergent balls

The Norwegian household product company Norwex has released PowerZyme, a new biodegradable enzyme-based laundry detergent.

The new laundry detergent uses enzymes and plant-based surfactants to target stains and odors, says Norwex. PowerZyme is USDA-certified, 91% biobased, and free from bleach, fillers, optical brighteners, synthetic dyes and fragrances. 

PowerZyme corresponds to Norwex’s brand and promotes a simple, more natural lifestyle free from toxins and harmful substances. 

Courtney Landry, Norwex’s director of global product development, says that only a small amount of the detergent is necessary to deliver desired results, making it “easier for consumers to eliminate body burden and embrace eco-friendly, toxin-free choices in their daily routines.”

Bio-based household items

Personal Care Insights has reported on the trend of consumer interest in eco-friendly, toxic-free household items like detergent and cleaning products. 

Unilever added its biosurfactant RhamnoClean to its Sunlight dishwashing liquid. The biosurfactant is 100% plant-based, renewable and biodegradable. 

Meanwhile, Cleancult introduced foaming toilet bowl cleaner sheets in multiple scents. The biodegradable and septic-safe toilet cleaner sheets are formulated to tackle tough stains, mineral deposits and rings without harsh chemicals like chlorine bleach, mineral acids or phosphates - making the product user friendly. 

All content and features on this website are copyrighted with all rights reserved. The full details can be found in our privacy statement
FrieslandCampina
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlatformsFood Ingredients FirstNutrition InsightPackaging InsightsPersonal Care InsightsThe World of Food Ingredients
About usContact usAdvertisingPrivacy statementSitemap
Follow us
linkedinrss_headergoogle_news
trans