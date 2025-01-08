Norwex launches enzyme-based laundry detergent for toxin-free product
The Norwegian household product company Norwex has released PowerZyme, a new biodegradable enzyme-based laundry detergent.
The new laundry detergent uses enzymes and plant-based surfactants to target stains and odors, says Norwex. PowerZyme is USDA-certified, 91% biobased, and free from bleach, fillers, optical brighteners, synthetic dyes and fragrances.
PowerZyme corresponds to Norwex’s brand and promotes a simple, more natural lifestyle free from toxins and harmful substances.
Courtney Landry, Norwex’s director of global product development, says that only a small amount of the detergent is necessary to deliver desired results, making it “easier for consumers to eliminate body burden and embrace eco-friendly, toxin-free choices in their daily routines.”
Bio-based household items
Personal Care Insights has reported on the trend of consumer interest in eco-friendly, toxic-free household items like detergent and cleaning products.
Unilever added its biosurfactant RhamnoClean to its Sunlight dishwashing liquid. The biosurfactant is 100% plant-based, renewable and biodegradable.
Meanwhile, Cleancult introduced foaming toilet bowl cleaner sheets in multiple scents. The biodegradable and septic-safe toilet cleaner sheets are formulated to tackle tough stains, mineral deposits and rings without harsh chemicals like chlorine bleach, mineral acids or phosphates - making the product user friendly.