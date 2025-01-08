Magic Sleek first to receive FDA, OSHA and EU approvals for formaldehyde-free formulations
Magic Sleek becomes the first hair care company to receive threefold approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and EU regulations for its formaldehyde-free hair smoothing product formulations.
Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen that can pose significant health risks when inhaled over extended periods. Salon workers who use hair straightening and keratin treatments that contain the chemical are commonly exposed to it. However, there is currently no ban of the use of formaldehyde as an ingredient in hair straightening products in the US.
The FDA’s approval confirms that the Magic Sleek formula complies with safety regulations regarding hair treatment products and has been deemed safe for clients and professional stylists.
Meanwhile, OSHA’s approval acknowledges that the product meets safety standards designed to protect salon workers.
Formaldehyde exposure risks
Formaldehyde is a colorless, strong-smelling chemical. It is commonly used in hair smoothing and straightening products, but when these products are heated during application, they can release formaldehyde gas into the air.
The FDA has issued warning letters to manufacturers of hair-smoothing products containing formaldehyde, citing safety and labeling violations. The products have been associated with health reactions such as eye, nervous system and respiratory tract problems, nausea, chest pain, vomiting and rash after short-term exposure, especially for clientele.
Salon workers face greater risks due to frequent and prolonged exposure to the chemical fumes and gases omitted. Long-term exposure has been linked to more severe conditions, such as cancer. OSHA classifies formaldehyde as a human carcinogen, establishing strict guidelines to protect workers.
Employers must monitor exposure levels, provide appropriate protective equipment and ensure proper ventilation in areas where formaldehyde is used. Failure to adhere to these standards can result in potential legal and financial consequences for employers.
Regulatory attention
Magic Sleek’s approvals come at a time when increasing regulations in the personal care industry are pushing more companies to avoid potentially harmful product ingredients rather than relying on the dangerous familiars that have saturated solutions for decades.
The FDA recently proposed a rule that would require mandatory asbestos testing in talc-containing cosmetics products, as asbestos is a known carcinogen and can contaminate talc during the mining process. If finalized, the rule would standardize talc testing among personal care manufacturers and assure consumer safety under the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act.
While many strides toward safety have been made, financial interest and consumer interest remain at two ends of a balancing act — seemingly tilting one way for some.
The European Commission is under investigation following an accusation that it delayed the ban of products that may cause cancer or infertility for nearly two decades. The European Environmental Bureau retorted that the commission merely “prioritizes business interest over human and environmental health.”