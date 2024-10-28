Beyond skin-deep beauty: Lifezoom unveils new light-therapy wand
Lifezoom launches a handheld light therapy wand fitted with four different light spectrum chips, each targeting different skin conditions. With the “user-friendly” home-use device, consumers can curb unwanted bacterial growth, increase collagen production and decrease inflammation, according to the company.
Lifezoom’s three-in-one device features three distinct light spectrum settings: blue 460nm, red 660nm and near-infrared 850nm.
Light spectrums
The blue light setting targets bacterial growth and is “especially effective” in treating acne-prone skin. While killing unwanted bacteria, the company claims that the blue light therapy also reduces inflammation, which is what causes the skin to appear red and irritated.
The red light spectrum penetrates deeper into the skin layers than the blue and increases collagen production. This setting is meant to reduce the formation of wrinkles and fine lines. As the synthesis of collagen and elastin for the skin is increased, the company claims that frequent sessions with this setting rejuvenate the skin, therefore improving texture and tone for a more “youthful-looking glow.”
Finally, the near-infrared 850nm light spectrum penetrates into the skin tissue improving blood flow and neovascularization. According to a study conducted by Won-Serk Kim of the Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, this light spectrum also aids in the significant reduction of pain and many types of inflammation by treating the underlying issues of muscle soreness and joint pain, providing therapeutic relief beyond skin-deep beauty care.
Science behind photobiomodulation
The market for home-use red light therapy devices is expanding as consumers are familiarizing themselves with the science behind it and looking for more cost-efficient and convenient ways to improve facial rejuvenation. Photobiomodulation (PBM), also known as low-level laser therapy, is the use of red and near-infrared light to stimulate skin healing, relieve pain and reduce inflammation.
Studies have shown that PBM is effective in regulating antioxidant defenses and reducing oxidative stress — which causes the skin to age and form wrinkles. It has also been shown that PBM can decrease inflammatory markers in skin.
Focused light
The company boasts a focused light feature that eliminates the need for users to wear protective goggles while using the product. The wand features an aluminum case and a skin-friendly silicone lining, which Lifezoom believes will not cause any irritation or sensitivity.
The wand can be used for 100 minutes before recharging and features a Thin Film Transistor screen with “user-friendly” animations when switching between settings. The Handheld Red Light Therapy Wand is available on Lifezoom’s official website and Amazon.