Ulta Beauty and Instacart partner for same-day delivery in the US
Ulta Beauty has partnered with Instacart to enable same-day delivery of beauty products from over 1,400 Ulta stores across the US. This collaboration allows Instacart customers to access Ulta’s selection of skin care, hair care, cosmetics, fragrances and wellness products, with delivery available in as fast as one hour.
Ulta Beauty’s integration into the Instacart platform aims to offer customers enhanced access to beauty products and the flexibility to shop from their homes.
The partnership also connects Ulta Beauty Rewards to the Instacart app, enabling customers to earn points on every purchase made through the platform. The beauty company says this improves the overall shopping experience.
“Our partnership with Ulta Beauty comes at a time when millions of Instacart customers are setting new intentions, focusing on wellness and envisioning aspirational versions of themselves,” says Blake Wallace, senior director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart.
Jodi Williams, VP of e-commerce at Ulta Beauty, emphasizes that the collaboration aligns with the company’s mission to provide innovative shopping experiences, stating: “Our partnership with Instacart allows us to meet guests in even more places, offering fast and seamless access to the products they love.”
The collaboration positions Ulta Beauty among over 1,500 retailers currently available on the Instacart app.
Earlier this year, Instacart also partnered with Sally Beauty to offer same-day delivery in “as fast as an hour” from more than 2,200 Sally Beauty store locations across the US. Customers can choose from over 7,000 items, including hair, skin and nail care products from proprietary brands.
E-commerce uprise
As the retail landscape continues to shift toward digital and on-demand services, Ulta Beauty’s partnership with Instacart represents a general move to enhance customer convenience and solidify its presence in the e-commerce space within the beauty industry.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on beauty brands partnering with e-commerce companies to increase their reach. Recently, Amazon partnered with Prakti Beauty and Vichy Dercos to strengthen its position in this growing market. Both personal care brands are launching their products exclusively on Amazon.
Similarly, Estée Lauder recently launched on the US Amazon Premium Beauty store, with skin care, makeup and fragrance offerings for US shoppers. The brand also debuted a Virtual Foundation Tool exclusive to Amazon.