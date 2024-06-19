Instacart offers same-day delivery to doorstep for Sally Beauty cosmetics
19 Jun 2024 --- Sally Beauty and Instacart now offer same-day delivery in “as fast as an hour” from more than 2,200 Sally Beauty store locations across the US. Customers can choose from over 7,000 items, including hair, skin and nail care products from proprietary brands.
After shopping on the Instacart app, Sally Beauty items will be delivered directly to users’ doorsteps. The nationwide expansion follows a successful initial collaboration with Instacart earlier this year.
“Our partnership with Instacart builds upon our ongoing omni-channel strategy and commitment to enhance accessibility,” says Natalie Lockhart, group VP of Strategy, Customer Insights & Digital Experience at Sally Beauty.
“We remain focused on putting our customers first by offering the latest technology and shopping options to ensure they have greater access to all their beauty essentials.”
Beauty delivery
Instacart partners with over 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.
Blake Wallace, senior director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart, says: “This partnership not only enhances Sally Beauty’s e-commerce capabilities but also addresses the growing demand for quick delivery of everyday beauty products, ensuring customers can receive their essentials when they need them.”
Similarly, the hair and nail care brand previously partnered with DoorDash and MAC Cosmetics and cultivated an expanded offering with Sephora, enabling consumers to order beauty essentials for on-demand delivery.
Sally Beauty recently unveiled the next installment of its Rooted In Success event series, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community for Pride month. The retailer partnered with Free Mom Hugs, which “empowers the world to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community” through visibility, education and conversation.