Sally Beauty celebrates Pride month with pop-up parties and celebrity appearances
31 May 2024 --- Sally Beauty unveils the next installment of its Rooted In Success event series, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, to kick off Pride month tomorrow.
The retailer is partnering with Free Mom Hugs, which “empowers the world to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community” through visibility, education and conversation. Volunteers will offer support at Sally Beauty Holdings Pride celebrations across the US in Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.
Sally Beauty says it is committed to inspiring “a more colorful, confident and welcoming world while rooting the community in success.” The hair and nail care brand previously held Rooted In Success events for Black and Women’s History Month.
Pride pop-ups
Sally Beauty will also host free Pride Parties across New York City (NYC) to help people prepare for NYC Pride. The pop-ups are designed to foster community and create a supportive environment where self-expression is “encouraged and celebrated.”
Signing up for Sally. Rewards, Sally Beauty’s free-to-join loyalty program, will grant members free access to the Pride Parties that will pop up across New York City June 27 – 29.
Guests at the pop-up events can win up to US$500 in giveaways, complimentary Sally Beauty gift cards, and products from brands such as XMondo, Eva NYC, Sally Hansen, Got2B, Ion and Strawberry Leopard.
There will be hairstyling using Eva NYC Kween Glitter Spray and Strawberry Leopard Temporary Hair Color Spray.
On June 28th, Brad Mondo, professional hairstylist, social media star and founder of XMondo, will attend the event. Joey Jay and Jackie Cox, RuPaul’s Drag Race series alums, will perform the following day at The Seaport.
“Our Pride events are more than a celebration. They are a testament to the power of self-expression and diversity. We are committed to ensuring local LGBTQIA+ communities feel supported not only in June but throughout the entire year,” says John Goss, President of Sally Beauty.
Pride initiatives
Nivea recently launched a “Proud In Your Skin” campaign in partnership with Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) National. PFLAG is an organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community. The campaign also featured social content and influencer collaborations, highlighting the digital age and social media’s importance for beauty brands.
However, in 2019, there were some calls online to boycott Nivea after an employee allegedly said, “We don’t do gay at Nivea.” The comment was reportedly made during a conference call after rejecting a proposed ad that included two men touching hands.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck