Nivea releases “Proud In Your Skin” campaign to support LGBTQ+ community
22 May 2024 --- Nivea launches a “Proud In Your Skin” campaign in partnership with Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) National. PFLAG is an organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.
The Beiersdorf brand says the initiative goes “beyond” skin care and is a dedicated platform celebrating diversity, advocating for equity and inclusion and fostering connections through the “power of care.”
“At Nivea, our dedication to helping others through the power of care is at the core of everything we do — and that extends beyond skin care,” says Tracy Feehan, US VP of Nivea & Media Communications.
“Through our partnership with PFLAG National, we understand the importance of collective action in driving impactful change. Together, through ‘Proud In Your Skin,’ we aim to build meaningful connections and reinforce that people are not alone so they can feel safe and proud in their skin.”
Limited edition tin
Nivea’s limited-edition Pride Creme Tin will be available on Amazon and select Walgreens stores in the US.
“‘Proud In Your Skin’ is one of the ways we’re showing that love takes pride. Through this partnership, we aim to amplify voices and empower LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones to find community as they embrace their path toward authenticity, fostering positive social connections along the way,” concludes Brian K. Bond, CEO of PFLAG National.
Highlighting social connectivity
The campaign features social content and influencer collaborations, highlighting the digital age and social media’s importance for beauty brands. The influencer partnerships are designed to stress the importance of social connectivity, centering LGBTQ+ people and reaching their families and allies.
Nivea aims to amplify voices and share personal narratives to spark conversations, foster understanding and promote unity and belonging in the LGBTQ+ community.
The brand encourages social media users to participate by sharing their stories using #ProudInYourSkin, as sharing experiences is a “powerful way to show others they are not alone.”
“Embracing initiatives that amplify our dedication to care, which is at the root of our core values, is essential in everything we do. And shows the conscious effort that Beiersdorf is making to celebrate diversity. I’m excited about the possibilities our partnership with PFLAG National holds, and I extend a warm invitation to all to join us on this inspiring journey,” explains Andrea Mondoni, general manager at Beiersdorf North America.
Previous boycotting
In 2019, there were some calls online to boycott Nivea after an employee allegedly said, “We don’t do gay at Nivea.” The comment was reportedly made during a conference call after rejecting a proposed ad that included two men touching hands.
Speculations on the matter continued when, shortly after, Interpublic’s FCB cut ties with Nivea after a 100-year working relationship.
By Sabine Waldeck