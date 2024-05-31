Beyond The Headlines: Symrise upgrades in Nigeria, SciBase Holding’s new cosmetic AI test
31 May 2024 --- This week in industry news, Symrise’s Nigerian subsidiary upgraded its application laboratories in Lagos and SciBase Holding launched an AI skin barrier assessment tool for research and cosmetic testing. Meanwhile, Schwarzkopf called 2024 the “year of blonde.”
Business news
Symrise’s Nigerian subsidiary unveiled its upgraded application laboratories in Lagos. Symrise Nigeria said it considered Nigeria central to its growth and the launch pad to better value delivery to its consumers in the region. The company announced the upgrade during its press conference and office opening event for clients held at Symrise Nigeria’s new facilities in Ikeja.
Nykaa announced its results for the quarter and full year ending. The Indian retailer saw revenue from operations rise 28% year-over-year in the final three months of the financial year to ₹16.68 million (US$200,000), while adjusted EBITDA soared 56% year-over-year to ₹1.12 million (US$13,000).
Lawless Beauty reported triple-digit growth year-over-year since 2020. As a result of increased consumer demand, the brand said it would an expansion of its footprint this year in the US and abroad — entering two-and-a-half times the number of Sephora stores, including Sephora at Kohl’s and Canada and UK stores for the first time. The brand also expanded its product portfolio with a “first-of-its-kind” blush collection, Pinch My Cheeks Soft-Blur Cream Blush.
Product launches
SciBase Holding, a developer of AI-based solutions for skin disorders, launched the eBarrier Score for Nevisense, the “first-ever” AI skin barrier assessment tool built for use in research and cosmetic testing. The eBarrier Score was announced at the Cosmetotest cosmetic testing symposium in Lyon, France. Researchers of the skin barrier and cosmetic products can now use Nevisense and the eBarrier Score to assess products and claims related to skin barrier function. The global market for cosmetic products aiming to improve people’s skin barrier is experiencing immense growth. Nevisense and the eBarrier Score utilize AI-generated algorithms that researchers can use to directly quantitate the severity of skin barrier dysfunction related to common skin disorders.
ScentAir introduced two fragrances that are 100% sustainably produced. Eco Allure and Eco Serenity are the debuts of ScentAir’s Sustainable Fragrances line, which utilizes essential oils and sustainably sourced, naturally derived and upcycled ingredients. Additionally, all Whisper Home and Whisper Prp cartridge shells are said to be recyclable. The new line of Sustainable Fragrances is available across the business, accessible to commercial clients globally and consumers in the US. The company says businesses can “improve customer experience” while choosing a greener alternative by working directly with their ScentAir representative, while consumers can purchase the new eco-friendly fragrances directly from ScentAir’s eCommerce store.
LM17 launched a men’s grooming line designed for men who want more than cleanliness and scent from their grooming products. The products are expected to reach the market this August. The line is inspired by lions, with each product infused with a blend of 17 amino acids — the “building blocks” found in lion’s mane hair. The formulation cleanses and nourishes the hair and skin. The company says that unlike “typical” grooming products that stop at surface cleaning, LM17’s offerings go deeper, offering a dual-action solution that conditions and fortifies.
Brand ambassadors
Schwarzkopf said this is “the year of the blonde” and madeEmmy-award-winning actress and singer Dove Cameron a global brand ambassador. By using Cameron’s film, television and music career, Schwarzkopf aims to target a broader audience. Cameron sports icy blonde hair which will be used in social media campaigns to promote the German company’s blonde innovations.
Maybelline New York initiated electronic music artist Peggy Gou as its newest global ambassador. Peggy Gou, a DJ and producer, achieved mainstream recognition with the release, last year. of her hit song “(It Goes Like) Nanana.” As a Maybelline ambassador, Gou will front upcoming product and brand campaigns, inspiring fans to “embrace their individuality” and “express themselves through makeup.” The collaboration will kick off with Peggy lending her spin to Maybelline’s cult favorite SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick range, known for its 16-hour lasting formula.
Cancer initiatives
Massage Envy and The Skin Cancer Foundation announced the massage and skin care brand’s support for the Save Destination Healthy Skin campaign. The Skin Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization encouraging people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. Timed to National Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May, Massage Envy will donate US$25,000 to help The Skin Cancer Foundation purchase a new RV for their Destination Healthy Skin program. The program educates the public about the importance of skin cancer early detection and effective sun protection and provides free skin cancer screenings.
Tower Cancer Research Foundation and Lipstick Angels partnered to provide “essential” beauty and wellness support classes to the cancer community at the Tower Cancer Research Foundation facility in Beverly Hills, California. Led by oncology-trained makeup artists and estheticians, the classes offer participants insights and techniques tailored to their unique needs. The overarching goal of these sessions is to cultivate an environment centered on self-care, education and community support.
By Sabine Waldeck