IFF presenting Ylanganate, grapefruit and Persian lime oils at World Perfumery Congress
19 Jun 2024 --- International Flavors & Fragrances’ (IFF) in-house natural ingredients specialist, LMR Naturals, will unveil three new fragrance ingredients next week at the World Perfumery Congress (WPC) in Geneva, Switzerland.
“Ylanganate, grapefruit and Persian lime oils exemplify mindful fragrance design that brings together the best of nature and cutting-edge science,” says Ana Paula Mendonça, president of Scent at IFF.
“Furthermore, with nature and its sensory wonders as its palette, IFF has developed an environmentally responsible booth to introduce these new ingredients to the fragrance world through a memorable and unique experience.”
Floral enhancer
IFF touts Ylanganate as the “first new” solution for perfumers to be showcased at the WPC. It houses a variety of solar white floral notes and offers a “gentle complexity and calm sensuality” that enhances the performance of fruity, sweet and vanillic-balsamic notes in perfume formulations.
“Alongside primary white floral and citrus notes, its red and stone fruits, wintergreen, balsams and spices notes contribute to a more authentic foundation across all scent categories,” says Ricardo Moya, senior perfumer at IFF.
The company emphasizes that the ingredient does not pose a risk of discoloration, requires low dosage levels (below 0.5%) and aligns with a readily biodegradable positioning.
“It excels in many point-of-purchase scenarios, performing extremely well in home and fabric care applications with outstanding fragrance intensity (bloom effect) on damp fabric and lasting burn in air care. It is also highly compatible with technologies such as fabric care delivery systems,” Moya explains.
Fragrance oil debuts
IFF will also introduce two fragrance oils from LMR: Grapefruit Oil CP Pink Mexico FCR LMR and Lime Oil CP Persian Mexico FCR LMR.
Using cold-press extraction technology, the American corporation derived the oils from the “highest quality” fruit peels. LMR highlights its use of “top-quality pure and natural ingredients” to ensure the quality, safety and sustainability of its fragrance solutions.
“We’re immensely proud of the latest additions to our Pure Premium Citrus range. In a segment where bergamot and lemon tend to take center stage, our new grapefruit and lime oils offer brands refreshing alternatives with the same commitment to quality and transparency they expect from LMR,” adds Juliette Karagueuzoglou, VP perfumer at IFF.
“In terms of their olfactive signature, both oils exude brightness and zest. The lime oil delivers sparkling tangy notes and a hint of sweetness while the grapefruit oil packs a punch of bitter fruitiness complemented by aldehyde nuances.”