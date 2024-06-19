Bio-based marbling: Sulapac replicates stone with biopolymers for beauty packaging
19 Jun 2024 --- Sulapac and FaiveleyTech reveal several sustainable beauty packaging pipeline launches. The duo has unveiled marble-like finishing for cosmetic packaging made of bio-based Sulapac materials.
The release includes fragrance caps in different shades. They were created with Sulapac Luxe Flex, a material containing 73–86% USDA-certified bio-based content, with sustainably sourced biodegradable biopolymers as the main raw material.
Through its manufacturing process, each piece’s marbling pattern is unique, “reflecting exclusivity and elegance.”
“Within the Sulapac range, the differences can be aesthetic, where some materials have visible large or small wood chips, while others look ceramic, shiny or matte,” Béryl Tomaschett, sales director of FaiveleyTech, tells Packaging Insights.
Tomaschett highlights that beauty packaging customers are increasingly conscious of their impact and want to take new steps to limit it: “They recognize that bio-based materials, compared to usual or conventional plastics, allow us to use less petroleum and to have a cleaner ‘end of life.’”
“Moreover, Sulapac materials have aesthetic properties — look, feel and even sound — that brands appreciate. Finally, the European PPWR has listed bio-based materials as an accepted solution to replace conventional plastics, recognizing its benefits.”
Sulapac’s bio-based materials are marketed as recyclable and with a low carbon footprint. They do not leave behind any permanent microplastics or toxic load.
Long-term collaboration
FaiveleyTech specializes in plastic injection molding for the packaging, healthcare and beauty sectors. The company has partnered with Sulapac since 2018 and has experience working with nine different Sulapac material grades.
The six-year collaboration has produced Chanel’s exclusive recipe, which incorporates by-products from the company’s production. FaiveleyTech manufactures Sulapac lids for part of the N°1 de Chanel beauty range.
Other projects between the companies include designing caps and closures for the entire line of Shiseido’s Ulé and the fragrance caps in Chanel Les Eaux 125 mL bottles.
“Sulapac is the first bio-based material that meets the functional, aesthetic and quality requirements set by us and our beauty customers,” says Béryl Tomaschett, sales director at FaiveleyTech Orgelet.
“Having demonstrated that we can achieve this exquisite marble effect with very thick walls opens even more opportunities for brands to use Sulapac instead of conventional plastic.”
“We are grateful for our collaboration with FaiveleyTech thus far. They have shown unwavering commitment to driving the industry toward a cleaner future by introducing Sulapac to their customers and investing in joint product development,” says Colin Strobant, commercial director of Cosmetics at Sulapac.
Sulapac’s bio-based pipeline
Last month, Sulapac’s distributor APG Europe extended its portfolio with the Sulapac Nordic Collection of cosmetic jars, starting with a low minimum order quantity of 600 pieces that ensures small businesses can easily adopt the containers made from biopolymers and upcycled wood material.
Sulapac previously teamed up with other packaging specialists to create high-end bio-based refillable jars and deodorant sticks.
In March, Sulapac collaborated with French beauty packaging solution provider Texen on customized cosmetic packaging made from bio-based materials derived from agro-waste.
