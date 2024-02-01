Albéa, Sulapac and Verescence team up for refillable luxury glass cosmetics jar
01 Feb 2024 --- Albéa Cosmetics & Fragrance develops a refillable jar for luxury beauty brands with Sulapac and Verescence. The Twirl jar features a biobased and recyclable Sulapac lid on top of Verescence’s glass base.
The cosmetics jar is made of PP plastic, glass and Sulapac. Verescence produces the glass base of the Twirl — incorporating 20% post-consumer recycled glass.
The Helsinki-based material innovation company, Sulapac, creates materials that do not leave permanent microplastics or toxic substances behind “at any stage of the product lifecycle, making them a safe choice for people and the planet.”
According to the companies, the 50 ml refillable glass jar has a low carbon footprint.
“The Twirl glass jar with a Sulapac lid is the accessible choice for beauty brands aspiring to integrate cutting-edge sustainability with a luxurious touch,” says Colin Strobant, sales director at Sulapac.
Eco-conscious push
The collaborators believe the trend of refillable packaging is steadily growing in the skin care market and is increasingly popular among environmentally conscious consumers.
Similarly, companies are investing in the shifting landscape thanks to an increase in environmentally sustainable packaging for cosmetics.
At the end of last year, Subtl Beauty, known for its stackable and refillable makeup packaging, completed its Series A investment funding round with an estimated US$5 million investment.
“We are always looking for new materials for our products that tick both the reduction and the recyclability boxes,“ explains Aline Roland, marketing director at Albéa Cosmetics & Fragrance.
“The Sulapac lid is an interesting option for brands for two main reasons: It provides a premium look in combination with glass, and it does not interfere with the glass recycling stream at the product’s end-of-life.”
Roland refers to replacing the jar’s lid from conventional plastic with biobased and recyclable material from Sulapac.
“The Twirl jar is available in our standard collection and is customizable with many decoration techniques such as lacquering, pad printing, and silk-screening. This new biobased lid offers an additional eco-responsible and one-of-a-kind alternative for brands,” says Bérangère Raguenet, marketing and communication director at Verescence.
Makeup packaging
In cosmetic packaging news, Chanel recently initiated the Traceability Alliance for Sustainable Cosmetics with 15 cosmetics makers, such as Dior and Estée Lauder, to enhance traceability in the beauty industry’s ingredient and packaging supply chains.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck