Beyond The Headlines: Beekman 1802’s vegan goat milk skin care, Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday Nails
22 Mar 2024 --- In industry news this week, Beekman 1802 unveiled a vegan skin care line inspired by goat milk, rapper Nicki Minaj launched Pink Friday Nails and DoorDash teamed up with giants Sally Beauty and MAC Cosmetics.
Launches and releases
Beekman 1802 introduced vegan alternatives to goat milk-based skin care in its Shine-Free skin care line, targeting oily and combination skin. The brand’s research involved collaborations with biotechnology companies to create a lighter formula while “maintaining the benefits of goat milk.” The collection includes a gel cream moisturizer, a pore-minimizing toner and an oil-eliminating cleanser. To promote the launch, Beekman 1802 targeted Gen Z consumers wtih a campaign featuring an open casting call and collaborations with TikTok influencers.
Nicki Minaj debuted Pink Friday Nails, a press-on nail brand, which caters to all “sizes and genders.” The line includes 11 designs and features vegan and cruelty-free options inspired by the rapper’s personal style, while working with her nail technician. Minaj says she couldn’t spend a lot of time in the salon as a new mother, prompting her switch to press-on nails. Pink Friday Nails aims to bridge the gap between affordable and custom nail solutions. Minaj’s world tour this year features a press-on station backstage.
TikTok influencer Dr. Muneeb Shah launched his skin care brand, Remedy, for Gen-Z and millennials. The line addresses dark spots, pore size and dry lips, while focusing on the “skinimalism” trend of using fewer skin care products in a beauty routine. Future products are being developed, targeting concerns like hair loss and dark circles, with discussions ongoing for retail partnerships.
Perry Ellis International launched Original Penguin Blue Label, a fragrance for men, marking the brand’s reentry into the fragrance market. The scent is inspired by aquatic aromas and is encased in a glass bottle featuring ocean hues and Pete the Penguin.
L’Oréal Canada launched SkinBetter Science, a medical aesthetic skin care brand, offering patented technologies and clinical studies. The brand is part of the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty division, expanding its presence in Canada with six new products. Founded in 2016, SkinBetter Science says it prioritizes skin health and safety.
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and Infinity Institute launched a biomimetic peptide, Corneopeptyl, which it claims strengthens the skin’s natural barrier function and reduces signs of aging. It also mimics the LCE6A protein, reinforcing the corneocyte envelope and improving skin barrier function. Through AI analysis, the skin appeared to be up to four years younger after 28 days of daily use.
The EcoBeautyScore, created by over 70 members aiming to provide clear environmental impact information for cosmetic products, launched a public consultation that wraps up in May. It invites stakeholders to review and comment on the system’s development, mainly focusing on Europe. Comments will be publicly available, with a second stage for assessing feedback. The consultation aims for global participation before the system’s launch in Europe later this year.
LG Chem debuted an eco-friendly plastic material derived from captured carbon dioxide at Cosmoprof Bologna 2024. Showcased at the event’s Ecozone pavilion, it offers cosmetic containers made from polyethylene carbonate, aligning with the industry’s shift toward eco-friendly packaging.
Business and collaborations
DoorDash partnered with Sally Beauty and MAC Cosmetics and an expanded offering with Sephora, enabling consumers to order beauty essentials for on-demand delivery. Shanna Prevé, VP of Partnerships at DoorDash, emphasized the platform’s response to consumer demand for convenience and selection.
Innomost joined the ExpandFibre Ecosystem with its processing of Finnish birch into biodegradable cosmetic ingredients. Founded in 2015 by CEO Sami Selkälä, Innomost collaborated with Metsä Group to obtain raw materials from forest industry side streams. Their products include birch charcoal powder and bark-derived active ingredients. Innomost said it plans to expand production to meet industry demands, aiming to collaborate globally.
LVMH’s Sephora announced its gradual withdrawal from South Korea due to competition from local rival CJ Olive Young. The phased exit, beginning May 6, will impact its online and offline presence in the country. Sephora entered the Korean market in 2019 with a flagship store in Seoul’s Gangnam district and five additional outlets in the capital.
Pop singer Rihanna has announced that Fenty Beauty will soon be available in China. As of April 1, customers in the country can buy Fenty Beauty online and at Sephora stores. Fenty Beauty, which recently debuted in India, aims to promote inclusive beauty.
Private equity firm Pai Partners acquired a majority stake in Beautynova, a professional haircare platform, from Bluegem Capital Partners. The acquisition positions PAI as the majority shareholder, while Bluegem retains a significant stake. Beautynova, headquartered in Italy, boasts a portfolio of brands and a global presence, particularly in the US and Europe.
By Venya Patel