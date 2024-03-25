Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna: LG Chem showcases carbon-captured plastic for cosmetic packaging solutions
25 Mar 2024 --- LG Chem exhibited eco-friendly plastic materials made from carbon dioxide for cosmetic applications at Cosmoprof Bologna 2024 in Bologna, Italy.
The company’s cosmetic containers are made from polyethylene carbonate (PEC), an “eco-friendly material” produced from carbon dioxide, in collaboration with Cosmax.
LG Chem says the cosmetics industry is switching to eco-friendly containers. It points to environmental regulations such as the EU’s Carbon Border Tax.
“Many global cosmetic companies have announced plans to increase their use of recycled plastics and attach a carbon footprint* to their products by 2030,” it says.
PEC for cosmetic plastic
PEC uses carbon dioxide captured from factories and ethylene oxide. LG Chem aims to “pioneer the plastic market with products made from carbon dioxide.” The company independently developed catalysts and process technologies for converting carbon dioxide into plastic.
PEC is primarily used for cosmetic containers and food packaging materials. It can also be mixed with other plastic products to create various applications, from flexible films to sturdy cases.
An LG Chem official states: “Based on the next-generation material PEC, created from captured carbon dioxide, we plan to strengthen partnerships with cosmetic clients and contribute to the prevention of global warming.”
Cosmoprof exhibition is the “world’s largest” beauty industry expo, with participation from approximately 3,000 cosmetic companies, showcasing materials, packaging and brands within the beauty industry.
Skin care solutions
LG Chem’s partner Cosmax recently released a dietary supplement containing “ultra-premium” gold caviar for skin improvement.
According to the company, sturgeon roe demonstrated a wide range of skin improvement effects since it is rich in amino acids, fatty acids and minerals and aids in skin wound healing and collagen synthesis.
By Sabine Waldeck