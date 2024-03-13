Cosmax Bio creates “ultra-premium” gold caviar supplements to brighten skin
13 Mar 2024 --- Cosmax Bio releases a dietary supplement containing “ultra-premium” gold caviar for skin improvement.
The company highlights caviar as one of the “world’s top three delicacies,” alongside truffles and foie gras. It claims the ingredient has demonstrated a wide range of skin improvement effects. Sturgeon roe is rich in amino acids, fatty acids and minerals and aids in skin wound healing and collagen synthesis.
Cosmax Bio surveyed the effectiveness of its ingredients. It found a “significant improvement” in skin enhancement. Human trials revealed notable improvements in wrinkles, elasticity, hydration and melanin pigmentation after four weeks of caviar extract consumption.
Dr. Yean Kyoung Koo from the Cosmax Bio R&I Center says: “The enzyme-treated caviar supercritical extract, developed with premium ingredients, has shown groundbreaking assistance against skin aging. We anticipate that this material development will contribute to expanding the market for functional skin supplements.”
“Global first” study
Cosmax Bio has registered a South Korean patent for an “anti-inflammatory and skin-improving functional composition containing enzyme-treated caviar powder extract.”
Research on using caviar as a cosmetic ingredient is ongoing — however, Cosmax Bio’s clinical trial for utilizing caviar in skin-improving dietary supplements is a “global first.”
Cosmax Bio’s research used fresh raw materials from Almas Caviar, which owns the largest caviar farm in South Korea. They utilized gold caviar, which can only be harvested from a mutant albino beluga sturgeon, known for its premium quality and listed in the Guinness Book of Records.
The new supplement was found to reduce odor and enhance efficacy using enzyme processing and supercritical extraction. The content of free amino acids, derived from breaking down high molecular proteins, increased by nearly 180 times compared to raw caviar.
“Free amino acids, known for their fast absorption, contrapperance ibute to the heightened efficacy,” says Cosmax Bio.
Supplement whitening skin
The caviar consumption demonstrated skin whitening effects through measuring melanin. The company says the fish eggs perform whitening “unlike aloe or low molecular weight collagen peptide groups.”
The study is the first installment of testing five skin improvement effects through clinical trials using caviar as raw material. Cosmax Bio published these research results in the international journal Nutrients.
The dietary supplement company plans to manufacture products in various forms, including powders and capsules, “through collaboration with customers.”
By Sabine Waldeck