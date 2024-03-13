L’Oréal targets skin pigmentation with Melasyl and adds to La Roche Posay products
13 Mar 2024 --- L’Oréal introduces Melasyl, an ingredient designed to address localized pigmentation issues such as age spots and post-acne marks. It is already included in La Roche Posay’s Mela B3 line. L’Oréal acquired the dermatological brand in 2018.
The company says Melasyl is a result of 121 scientific studies and 18 years of research. It is designed to remove pigmented marks and boost the overall skin appearance across all skin tones.
According to a global epidemiological study, half of the world’s population has at least one skin pigmentation problem.
Fading stubborn pigmentation
Melasyl is integrated into products such as La Roche Posay’s MelaB3 serum and MelaB3 SPF30. The formulas claim to effectively address most stubborn marks, leaving the skin tone more even and natural due to Mela B3 Dark Spot Serum with Melasyl + Niacinamide, which L’Oréal says stems from research on 23,000 people boasts “long-lasting” results based on an eight-week study of 72 women representing all skin phototypes.
Meanwhile, L’Oréal Paris and its dermo-cosmetic brand Vichy will introduce products containing Melasyl to make professional formulations more widely available so customers can access the ingredients outside of La Roche Posay’s current product line.
More than skin-deep
Following sun exposure, melanin production increases to protect skin cells, which accounts for the wide range of human skin tones. Problems like age spots and post-inflammatory marks can result from disruptions in melanin production.
“With half of all people reporting skin pigmentation issues and a third of these experiencing lower quality of life, the impact of visible spots or post-acne marks is more than skin-deep,” says Anne Colonna, global head of Advanced Research at L’Oréal.
“Melasyl is a first-of-its-kind ingredient that helps to address localized skin pigmentation issues, with proven efficacy and wide accessibility that will enable more people to regain their self-confidence.”
Clinical trials have proven the safety and effectiveness of formulations enriched with Melasyl for all skin tones, claims L’Oréal.
