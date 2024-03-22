Lush touts “swamp aesthetic” with Shrek collaboration and golden Easter eggs
22 Mar 2024 --- Lush seeks inspiration from Dreamworks Animation’s famous franchise for its new Shrek collection featuring “swamp aesthetics.”
The company’s creative concepts director, Melody Morton, says its latest launch is aimed at bringing humor to the world of beauty and well-being:
“I love how Shrek is a family film. I enjoyed it when I was in my teens, and now my teenager loves all the meme culture of Shrek today. It’s a classic film celebrating self-love and was an obvious fit for a Lush collaboration. It’s earthy and fun and perfect for some swampy self-care.”
The limited-edition line features:
- Get Out Of My Swamp shower slime with wheatgrass, an antioxidant with Vitamins A, E and C for skin brightening, plus cornstarch to create the slime and help soften skin.
- Fiona shower gel contains vitamin C, Buchu oil from South Africa for a fruity fragrance and fresh cucumber juice to reflect “the healthy, radiant glow of an ogre in love.”
- The Donkey bath bomb is touted as sweetly scented with “waffle-y notes of cozy spiced caramel.”
recently talked to Personal Care Insights about industry trends and said food-related scents would remain tremendously popular this year, with key ingredients such as vanilla stealing the spotlight.Lush
Golden eggs and colorful carrots
The company is also rolling out cult favorites for Easter, including the Golden Egg bath bomb melt with caramel and warm vanilla scents and Rock Star Rabbit soap containing cocoa butter, coconut and castor oil soap base.
New additions include:
- Alien Bunny bath bomb with grapefruit and Sicilian lemon oil.
- Eggs on Legs bath bomb featuring a blackcurrant scent.
- Easter Turtle shower jelly with three types of seaweed to hydrate and soften skin.
- Baby Rainbow Carrot bubble bar for the bath.
Amid the playful launches with colorful takes on fresh, handmade cosmetics, the privately owned British cosmetics retailer is equally known for its stand on environmental and social justice and points to its latest initiative, being the first global cosmetics retailer to switch to Prevented Ocean Plastic for its 100ml, 250ml and 500ml bottles. The company has used 100% recycled PET for its clear bottles for over a decade.
By Anita Sharma