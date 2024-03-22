Fragrance week: dsm-firmenich partners with Interstellar Lab for agrotech-based perfumery innovation
22 Mar 2024 --- Nutrition, health and beauty provider dsm-firmenich joins forces with Interstellar Lab, a biotechnology start-up specializing in biofarming solutions to “unlock new dimensions in olfactive richness and sustainable innovation.”
The company says the collaboration will focus on botanical ingredient production and they will work on an ingredient research project to examine how environmental factors affect plant yield and phenotypic assessment.
The perfumery craft is in special focus this week, with the Fragrance Foundation UK highlighting industry achievements and encouraging “consumers to utilize the power of scent.”
Biodiversity in mind
The partnership also seeks to lessen farming’s impact on climate change while protecting ecosystem biodiversity by harnessing Interstellar Lab’s AI-controlled environment and biotech know-how.
“Our commitment to innovation drives us to continually expand the horizons of natural ingredients,” says Xavier Brochet, global head of Natural Innovation at dsm-firmenich.
“By exploring cutting-edge agrotech advancements, we’re reshaping the landscape of species selection, anticipating challenges of production and sourcing, and prioritizing the highest quality of ingredients. This dedication ensures we deliver the purest and most authentic natural extracts for perfumery.”
Biofarming platform boost
Interstellar Lab says it focuses on advanced biofarming platforms that stimulate the production of particular molecules in plants and accelerate plant growth.
dsm-firmenich points to its AI-environment-managed biofarms that capture CO2, optimize energy and resource consumption and “significantly” enhance the life cycle assessment of ingredients through an innovative data-driven methodology.
“Our biofarming platform represents a revolution in the perfumery landscape, understanding and addressing the current industry needs to provide renewable ingredients, responsibly sourced and produced, that inspire creators and respect the environment,” comments Barbara Belvisi, CEO and founder of Interstellar Lab.
Michal Benmayor, VP of Perfumery Innovation and Sustainability at dsm-firmenich, adds: “At dsm-firmenich, we valorize natural ingredients and continuously push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability for perfumery. Our partnership with Interstellar Lab represents another avenue of exploration in agrotech, expanding our ability to create beautiful and sustainable scents for the future.”
Earlier in September, the French fragrance and flavor manufacturer Robertet acquired BioPod, the AI-controlled farm developed Interstellar Labs to boost agronomic research in the fragrance, flavors and well-being industries.
UK focus on fragrances
The Fragrance Foundation UK is holding Fragrance Week to enhance the industry’s image and “reputation,” highlight career prospects and entice customers into fragrance stores to underscore the significance of scent and the craft of perfumery.
“We have been proud supporters of National Fragrance Day in the UK since its inception as an opportunity for the fragrance industry to come together and promote our industry... We use this as an opportunity to remind our colleagues and customers about the magic of perfume, the special memories perfume can evoke, and to showcase our award-winning expertise in-store and online, helping customers find their perfect scent and understand more about fragrance,” comments Gill Smith, managing director at The Perfume Shop.
The Fragrance Foundation also seeks to highlight the importance of the science of smell, which passes through the limbic system, “the most ancient and primitive part of the brain,” and the seat of emotion. Based on this, scents can impact people’s feelings, well-being and mood.
By Venya Patel