Austria moves past months of deadlock to help EU rubberstamp approval of landmark Nature Restoration Law
19 Jun 2024 --- After months of deadlock, the EU adopts the landmark Nature Restoration Law, which aims to restore at least 20% of land and sea by 2030 and ecosystems by 2050.
The measure finally passed with a slim majority. Austria tipped the scales in its favor thanks to a last-minute change of heart by Vienna’s environment minister, Leonore Gewessler. The nation previously said it would not support the policy, as did Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Finland and Poland.
Opposing countries, such as the Netherlands, believe they are not in a position to meet nitrogen-based pollution and water quality standards, making the new policy targets even harder to achieve.
“Many politicians have been frightened by the farmers’ protests and do not dare to make choices. That does not help the farmers — on the contrary, agriculture deserves clear, future-oriented choices upon which farmers can build,” said Anja Haga, MEP and Dutch politician with the Christian Union party.
On the other hand, the Nature Restoration Law is supported by 75% of citizens in countries that do not support the law, according to the European Environmental Bureau.
The law sets specific targets for restoring various ecosystems, mitigating climate change and natural disasters and fulfilling international environmental commitments, applicable to industry, which is shifting to more sustainable cosmetic manufacturing, trade and innovation.
“I am pleased with this positive vote on the Nature Restoration Law, which was agreed between the European Parliament and the Council almost a year ago. It is the result of hard work, which has paid off. There is no time for a break in protecting our environment,” says Alain Maron, minister for Climate Transition, Environment, Energy and Participatory Democracy of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region.
“Today, the Council of the EU is choosing to restore nature in Europe, thereby protecting its biodiversity and the living environment of European citizens. It is our duty to respond to the urgency of the collapse of biodiversity in Europe and enable the EU to meet its international commitments. The European delegation will be able to go to the next COP with its head held high.”
Paris climate goal
The Nature Restoration Law aims to reverse the degradation of ecosystems across EU member states, focusing on terrestrial, coastal, freshwater, forest, agricultural and urban ecosystems, such as wetlands, grasslands, forests, rivers, lakes and marine habitats like seagrass and coral beds.
“The blockade has been lifted. Healthy ecosystems are essential for the climate, biodiversity and for agriculture. This law is crucial for the EU to achieve the Paris climate goal, and it’s now important that the EU member states fully implement it,” says Terry Reintke MEP, president of the Greens/European Free Alliance Group (EFA).
The regulation prioritizes “Natura 2000” sites, and member states must set measures to restore ecosystems that are in poor condition. Targets include restoring at least 30% of such habitats by 2030, 60% by 2040 and 90% by 2050.
Jutta Paulus, MEP and Greens/EFA shadow rapporteur in the Environment Committee, believes “the EU is better equipped to fight two major crises of our time, the extinction of species and the climate crisis. Without biodiversity, there will be no fertile soil, clean air or drinkable water. With the adoption of the Nature Restoration Law, the EU can travel to the upcoming global biodiversity conference in Colombia knowing it has kept its promise.”
The regulation also introduces specific measures to halt the decline of wild insect pollinators by 2030. Additionally, the law aims to increase forest bird populations and ensure no net loss of urban green spaces and tree canopy cover by the end of 2030.
Measures include restoring drained peatlands, planting at least three billion additional trees by 2030, and turning at least 25,000 km of rivers into free-flowing rivers by removing artificial barriers.
National-level action required
Campaigner for Greenpeace’s biodiversity, Špela Bandelj Ruiz, remarks that this agreement gives hope for Europe’s natural environment, future generations and rural communities’ livelihoods, even though the law is weaker.
“Healthy ecosystems offer protection against extreme weather, water shortages and pollution. Poll after poll shows that people across Europe expect the EU and its governments to act to preserve nature — our political leaders will need to do a lot more to fulfill this expectation and the EU’s promise to halt biodiversity loss on the global stage. They should start by rolling out credible national nature restoration plans,” she says.
The #RestoreNature coalition, consisting of BirdLife Europe, ClientEarth, EEB and WWF EU, says: “After years of intense campaigning and many ups and downs, we are jubilant that this law is now a reality — this day will go down in history as a turning point for nature and society.”
“Now, we need all hands on deck: member states must properly implement this legislation without delay in their countries, in close collaboration with all stakeholders. At the end of the day, nature can rebounce, for the benefit of our climate, biodiversity and people.”
The law mandates member states to submit national restoration plans to the EU Commission, detailing how they will meet the targets, and monitor and report progress based on biodiversity indicators.
The law will come into force twenty days after publication in the EU Official Journal.
By Venya Patel