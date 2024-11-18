Amazon expands luxury beauty offerings with exclusive launches from Prakti and Vichy Dercos
Amazon partners with Prakti Beauty and Vichy Dercos to strengthen its position in the growing e-commerce beauty market. Both personal care brands are launching their products exclusively on Amazon.
Prakti was specifically approached by Amazon as part of its Incubator program, which aims to expand luxury beauty on the platform. Vichy Dercos, now available in the US for the first time, will only be sold via Amazon’s e-commerce platform.
Prakti handpicked
Prakti’s partnership with Amazon aims to make its beauty line available to a broader audience as part of its strategy to make high-quality more accessible to customers. The clean beauty brand is known for its skin care products.
“This collaboration aligns with our vision to make holistic, clinically effective beauty available to a larger audience while enhancing customer convenience and accessibility, making it easier than ever to incorporate our transformative products into their everyday routines,” says founder and CEO of Prakti, Pritika Swarup.
“Over the past year, we’ve experienced significant growth through key retail partnerships, and launching on Amazon enables us to meet the demand for accessible, results-driven, high-quality skin care.”
As part of the launch, Swarup hosted a live event on Amazon to introduce the products and engage with shoppers directly.
Vichy Dercos to address dandruff needs
In a separate move, Vichy Dercos, a European anti-dandruff brand, launches its products exclusively through Amazon’s Premium Beauty store in the US.
“Vichy has been working to bring Dercos to the US for years,” says Minh-Dan Tran, senior VP and head of brand for Vichy Dercos.
According to the company, one in five Americans suffers from dandruff, while only 40% use dandruff-specific formulas to address their needs. Vichy Dercos hopes that their entrance into the market will meet the needs of the remaining 60% who are not currently using medicated anti-dandruff products.
The Dercos range includes shampoos, conditioners and serums to improve scalp health formulated by leveraging skin care ingredients such as niacinamide and glycerin, which are intended to soothe and hydrate the scalp.
E-commerce on the rise
These exclusive launches show how e-commerce continues to reshape the beauty industry, with major platforms like Amazon expanding their offerings for customers and brands accessing a wider audience.
Similarly, Estée Lauder recently launched on the US Amazon Premium Beauty store, with skin care, makeup and fragrance offerings for US shoppers. The brand also debuted a Virtual Foundation Tool, exclusive to Amazon.
South Korean beauty platform Hwahae also launched an English version of its website to make K-beauty products and insights more accessible to international customers as the demand for K-beauty products have reportedly hit new highs in 2024 in markets like North America.