Study finds personal care products used during pregnancy increase PFAS in blood and breast milk
A new study links frequent use of personal care products like hair dye, nail polish and makeup to higher concentrations of synthetic chemicals in the blood and breast milk of people who are pregnant or breastfeeding. These chemicals, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), can cause health issues in adults and can lead to developmental challenges in infants.
Personal Care Insights speaks to lead author Amber Hall, a researcher in epidemiology at Brown University School of Public Health, US, about the study’s findings and impacts.
The study, published in Environment International, found that frequent use of certain personal care products can increase the concentration of PFAS in people who are pregnant or lactating. The results also show that risk can be mitigated by avoiding or decreasing the use of these products during pregnancy and postpartum.
“I would recommend that pregnant or lactating people cut back on the number of personal care products that they use before pregnancy, during pregnancy and while they are nursing,” Hall tells us.
“Furthermore, reading the label and choosing products that do not have PFAS listed as an ingredient should also help to reduce exposure to these harmful chemicals.”
PFAS in pregnancy and postpartum
Hall’s research analyzed data from the Maternal-Infant Research on Environmental Chemicals Study, a multi-year research study led by Health Canada that included around 2,000 pregnant participants in their first trimester. This initial study was conducted between 2008 and 2011 and measured a number of environmental chemicals in samples collected from the participants before and after pregnancy, such as blood, milk, hair, urine and umbilical cord blood. Over the course of the study, participants also reported on the frequency of their personal care product use.
From this data, Hall focused on the potential associations between the frequency of personal care product use and the concentration of PFAS in prenatal plasma and breast milk during various stages of pregnancy and postpartum.
The study’s findings indicate that in particular, nail polish, fragrances, makeup, hair dyes, hairsprays and hair gel caused an increase in PFAS in the participants’ blood during the first trimester, with similar results for the third trimester.
An increase in PFAS were also found in milk produced at two to ten weeks postpartum from using permanent hair dye, makeup, nail and hair care products.
Those who wore makeup every day had a 17% higher PFAS concentration in the third trimester compared to those who never wore makeup. People who reported having their hair dyed with colored-permanent dye immediately after giving birth had 16% to 18% increases of PFAS in breastmilk compared to those who never used dye.
Personal care and PFAS
PFAS are human-made and do not degrade easily, earning the name “forever chemicals.” PFAS have been used in consumer products since the 1950s and are found in cookware, food packaging, clothing and personal care products.
According to the European Environment Agency, exposure to PFAS can lead to health problems like liver damage, obesity, cancer and fertility issues.
Previous research has found that fetuses and infants exposed to PFAS can have adverse health outcomes later on, including growth challenges, gestational diabetes and childhood obesity, highlighting the concern expecting parents may have about increased PFAS exposure from their personal care products.
“I was inspired to do the study because several studies were coming out demonstrating that PFAS were directly in personal care products such as makeups and shampoos, even when it was not listed as an ingredient on the back of the label,” says Hall.
Children at risk
Though not a focus of the study, Hall also highlighted that children are another population that could be sensitive to PFAS from personal care products because they are still developing.
“Exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals such as PFAS may impact them greater during this time compared to later in life, potentially having a harmful impact on their health,” says Hall.
“As such, exposure to PFAS during childhood has been associated with several harmful health effects including neurodevelopment delays, immunosuppression, worse response to vaccines, and worse cardiometabolic health.”