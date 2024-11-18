Kimberly-Clark declares increased dividend to shareholders and adds to board of directors
Kimberly-Clark Corporation has announced its regular quarterly dividend is US$1.22 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on January 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 6 this year.
This is the 90th consecutive year Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend to shareholders and the 52nd consecutive year it has increased its dividend.
The personal care company also announced that Joseph Romanelli, president of Human Health International for Merck, was elected to its board of directors. Kimberly-Clark’s board size now increases from 12 to 13 directors.
Romanelli has been president of Human Health International for Merck, a global health care company, since 2022.
Kimberly-Clark’s brands cover adult care, baby care, feminine care and family care. Popular brands from the American multinational company include Kleenex, Huggies and U by Kotex.
Company ups and downs
Kimberly-Clark feminine care brand U by Kotex recently released jeans with a transparent back pocket for menstruators to put their pads into, showing them off instead of concealing them. The limited-edition pants are designed to “end [the] period taboo.”
Earlier this year, to end period poverty and raise awareness for the growing need for access to period care, Kimberly-Clark donated period products to APS for every U by Kotex or Thinx product purchased in-store or online at Walgreens for a limited time.
However, Toxin Free USA discovered lead in U by Kotex’s tampons last month. The metal has no safe level in the body and can cause “serious health problems.” The lab test resulted in a lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark for alleged deceptive marketing of its period products.