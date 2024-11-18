MD Logic Health introduces Chocolate Collagen drink with healthy aging vitamin blend and bioactive peptides
Tapping into functional wellness food appeal, MD Logic Health has introduced Chocolate Collagen, a bovine collagen supplement formulated as a powdered sweet beverage. The brand highlights its ingredients supporting hair, skin, nails, joints and overall wellness with ingredients backed by scientific research, including patented Solugel bioactive peptides.
Chocolate Collagen is made with a combination of cofactors that are essential in aiding the production of collagen in the body. These include hyaluronic acid to help enhance skin moisture, biotin for healthy hair, skin and nails, and vitamin C and zinc to boost collagen production and protect against oxidative stress.
MD Logic Health claims its Solugel bioactive peptides have been shown to effectively help reduce signs of aging, improve joint function and support bone health, while promoting satiety and aiding post-exercise recovery.
“At MD Logic Health, we’re all about making wellness effective, easy and truly enjoyable,” says Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health.
“With no artificial sweeteners, fillers, or sugars, Chocolate Collagen is made with natural organic cocoa and vanilla bean extract, making it a guilt-free treat you can enjoy daily.”
The launch follows MD Logic Health’s previous introduction of Tone Collagen in partnership with Ketogenic Girl earlier this month. The supplement powder claims to support glowing skin, stronger hair, nails and joint health. It is formulated with Verisol Collagen Peptides along with hyaluronic acid and protein.
Ingestible skin care
Beauty-from-within supplements continue to trend upwards as a category. Innova Market Insights data indicates a 21% average annual growth in the global Hair, Skin and Nail supplement launches from April 2019 to March 2024. Vitamin D2, phytosterols and wheatgrass are examples of rising skin care ingredients.
Nutrition Insight recently caught up with ingestible beauty experts from Aker BioMarine, Giellepi, ADM and SuanNutra on trends in this space, from the gut-skin axis to the demand for formulations that support skin health from the inside out.
In other launches this week, Tosla Nutricosmetics unveiled Lumina365, an ingestible vegan supplement it says offers a “dual approach” to sun care that will be backed by clinical evidence. According to Tosla, its new product blends natural ingredients and targeted vitamins proven to bolster skin’s UV defenses by neutralizing free radicals and reducing melanin-induced redness.