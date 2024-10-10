MD Logic Health and Ketogenic Girl unveil anti-aging collagen supplement
MD Logic Health and Ketogenic Girl introduce Tone Collagen supplement powder to support glowing skin, stronger hair, nails and joint health.
Collagen protein maintains the structure and appearance of skin, hair, nails and joints. As people age, their collagen production declines, leading to visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles and sagging skin.
Vanessa Spina, sports nutrition specialist and founder of Tone Wellness and Ketogenic Girl, says the product “represents a remarkable blend of evidence-based results and wellness.”
“The clinical studies have demonstrated that the collagen peptides in Tone Collagen will help boost and support collagen production, lending to preserving plump, youthful, and hydrated skin that exudes beauty and health.”
Innova Market Insights data suggests that 33% of consumers globally consider anti-aging as the most important functional skin care feature. This has led to a 5% global market growth in product launches featuring anti-aging claims from 2019 to 2023.
Supplement breakdown
According to the company, 5 g of Verisol Collagen Peptides are clinically proven to help enhance skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles and support healthy hair and nails.
MD Logic Health designed the patented collagen peptide formulation to enhance skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles and improve overall skin structure.
“Tone Collagen was uniquely formulated to deliver powerful beauty benefits while keeping health at the forefront,” says Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health.
MD Logic Health explains that unlike topical creams, which only reach the outer layers of the skin, Verisol works deep within the dermis, promoting skin health and beauty from within.
The supplement contains 30 mg of hyaluronic acid, which promotes moisture retention, hydrates and maintains “youthful-looking” skin.
“The addition of hyaluronic acid, which has been shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 15-20% in the research when ingested orally, pairs perfectly together with the collagen peptides to help you attain the most radiant and youthful skin possible, with proven results,” highlights Spina.
The powder also provides 5 g of protein, contributing to muscle repair and recovery. One scoop of the powder has 20 calories.
“Partnering with Spina is always a pleasure and has allowed us to bring this vision to life. Her passion for clean, science-backed nutrition perfectly aligns with our mission. Together, we’ve created a product that delivers results and aligns with clean, healthy living. Tone Collagen is designed for people who want to feel great on the inside while looking their best on the outside,” concludes Ramjeet.
Rising oral collagen demand
In other collagen developments, Darling Ingredients published two scientific studies that strengthen the claims of Rousselot’s Peptan collagen peptides.
The global director of Health & Nutrition at Rousselot told Personal Care Insights, “The research show[ed] how Peptan helps address several key trends driving the rapidly expanding beauty market, which is seeing a fast growth of oral beauty solutions alongside skin care products.”