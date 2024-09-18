Rousselot studies reveal collagen efficacy in nutraceutical solution
18 Sep 2024 --- Darling Ingredients’ collagen and gelatin brand, Rousselot, publishes two scientific studies that strengthen the claims of its Peptan collagen peptides.
Gaëtan Noiret, global director of Health & Nutrition at Rousselot, tells Personal Care Insights: “The research shows how Peptan helps address several key trends driving the rapidly expanding beauty market, which is seeing a fast growth of oral beauty solutions alongside skin care products.”
The clinical trials demonstrate Peptan’s efficacy in improving skin beauty markers, and a bioavailability study showcases its absorption profile. The brand says the peer-reviewed research provides scientific insights for the nutraceutical industry. The findings will be showcased this week at Vitafoods Asia in Bangkok, Thailand.
Noiret states that a large portion of consumers report suffering from dry skin, and almost half cite wrinkle reduction as a top priority. “Most notably, over a fifth state, they are dissatisfied with how their skin looks or feels,” he continues.
“By providing even more compelling evidence of Peptan’s bioavailability and capacity to improve visible signs of skin beauty (including hydration and wrinkle depth) from within, the new studies should reinspire nutricosmetics producers to explore the power of advanced collagen peptides.”
Reversing skin aging
The first study, a clinical one published in the Wiley Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, investigated the influence of Peptide collagen peptide supplementation on visible signs of skin beauty and aging in East Asian women aged 40-65.
The trial involved 85 participants who took 5g of Peptan daily for 12 weeks and showed significant improvements compared to the placebo group. Skin density, elasticity and hydration increased while wrinkle depth was reduced.
“This study solidifies Peptan’s robust scientific foundation as a powerful ingredient for delivering evidence-based beauty solutions globally, including in Asia,” says Noiret.
Increased absorption
In a second study, published in Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers from Rousselot, BioTeSys and Triskelion conducted a randomized, double-masked crossover trial to explore Peptan’s absorption profile.
The research evaluated the absorption of bioactive di- and tri-peptides and free amino acids — markers of collagen intake — from bovine hide, porcine skin and fish skin, each with varying molecular weights, following consumption by healthy individuals.
Measured plasma concentrations of free and peptide-bound hydroxyproline showed significant levels of these metabolites. Notably, the findings indicated consistent bioavailability.
“These findings further affirm Peptan’s value as an effective and bioavailable ingredient, regardless of its origin or molecular weight, underscoring its versatility for use in a wide range of product applications,” Noiret said.
“The new studies are the latest expression of our mission to further the field of collagen research and support the benefits of our flagship ingredient with robust, peer-reviewed evidence. We think the results will generate excitement and renewed interest in collagen peptides of all origins as safe, versatile and effective functional ingredients for beauty applications and beyond.”
“New ‘miracle solutions’ are constantly arriving in the nutricosmetics space. However, with the combination of tried-and-tested efficacy and ongoing scientific advancements, we hope to show producers that collagen peptides will always speak to the timeless beauty trends,” Noiret concludes.
By Sabine Waldeck