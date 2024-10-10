Merit conceptualizes “nostalgic vintage with modern sensibility” in upcoming Retrospect fragrance launch
Minimalist beauty brand Merit expands into fragrance with its first scent, Retrospect, stepping into the new category less than four years after its launch. Retrospect is a “complex, layered scent” that Merit says took more than two years and over 200 rounds to develop.
With a “nuanced scent” to counter “linear, one-note fragrances,” it was inspired by “complex fragrances of the past,” Merit worked with master nose Fanny Bal in Paris to develop a “rich, balanced scent that evolves and changes as you wear it.”
“A unique blend that mediates nostalgic vintage notes with a modern sensibility, Retrospect is instantly familiar yet difficult to describe,” teases the brand.
Retrospect opens with “soft, clean notes,” which evolve to a “subtle floral center” and settle into a “rich base for a warm, second-skin finish.”
The fragrance’s top notes are bergamot, pear and aldehydes. In the heart, it has jasmine, synthetic rose, rosemary, violet and orris. Vanilla, musk and moss gather at the bottom notes.
A concentrated extrait de parfum, Retrospect is nearly 30% fragrance oil, double the concentration of most perfumes on the market, Merit highlights. “Retrospect only requires one spray to last all day — a crucial detail for the Merit customer, who doesn’t have time for touch-ups throughout their day,” the brand states.
Skin-safe formulas spotlighted
Merit highlights its “skin-safe” formulas have fueled its growth. The brand drove over US$100 million in sales in 2023 and is a “top growth” makeup brand at Sephora.
Merit quickly expanded outside of color cosmetics with the launch of Great Skin Instant Glow Serum in 2022. The flagship product became a bestselling product, joined most recently by Great Skin Priming Moisturizer, which amassed a 15,000 person waitlist, according to Merit.
Retrospect will be available at Merit’s homepage and at Sephora’s retail locations and online webshop in North America later this month.
In other fragrance news, Swiss menswear brand Strellson released its first line of men’s perfumes, each aligned with a specific occasion: office, club, mountain and date.
Earlier this month, fragrance and cosmetics giant Euroitalia reached an agreement with Italian luxury group Aeffe to transfer ownership of the Moschino brand. The deal covers Moschino’s cosmetics and perfumes, scented candles, room scents and textile perfumes for €98 million (US$108.5 million).