Strellson releases line of men’s perfumes for four occasions
Swiss menswear brand Strellson releases its first line of men’s perfumes, each aligned with a specific occasion: office, club, mountain and date.
“Each perfume has been carefully developed to meet the specific needs of the modern man, without unnecessary frills. With clear, recognizable choices, Strellson sets the tone for fragrances that are as versatile as the man who wears them,” details the brand.
“Strellson is all about balance. In the office, a scent should be subtle: present but never overpowering. In the club, it can be a bit more powerful, with a hint of mystery. And on a flight, a subdued scent is desirable, out of respect for fellow passengers. This vision has led to four fragrances with names that immediately make it clear which setting they are best suited for.”
Four fragrance collection
“Office” is a fragrance in the line for office and everyday wear. It is described as “subtle yet distinctive,” with top notes of bergamot, orange blossom, pineapple and amber wood, followed by maritime aromas, neroli and a fresh hint of Japanese jasmine in the heart. The dry-down offers a mix of glove leather, white musk and birch tar for a “long-lasting, smooth finish.”
Strellson’s “Club” fragrance is a “powerful, masculine scent with a sensual and flirtatious aura.” It offers sweet and spicy star anise blends with lavender’s floral character, while a bergamot dash refreshes the top note. The heart note brings the “energy of the party,” with rose and incense meeting clove and vetiver. Violet adds a “seductive yet daring touch.” The base notes of cedar, sandalwood and musk create an “elegantly flirtatious” scent with a “hint of rebellion” thanks to the subtle use of patchouli.
“Mountain” evokes the feeling of a “natural walk or hike in the Swiss Alps.” Blackcurrant provides a top note and blends with green bergamot, Granny Smith and pineapple. A heart note of juniper, jasmine and birch water emphasizes the “fresh, crisp” characteristics of this fragrance. Musky notes in the dry-down phase provide a “lingering, earthy finish,” while oak moss adds a “distinctly masculine character, without disturbing the natural freshness.”
Fourth in the line, “Date” is described as a “sweet and seductive essence, designed to impress both from a distance and up close.” The top note opens with a combination of star anise, Italian basil leaves and fresh, sharp bergamot. Lavender adds a sweet floral note. Sweet and spicy clove molecules meet the aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans and heliotrope’s floral, almondy character. The dry-down offers African tonka bean for a “subtle sweet finish” alongside cedarwood and patchouli.
