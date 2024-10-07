Givaudan and Privi open Indian fragrance ingredients facility to meet “evolving” consumer needs
Givaudan and Indian aroma chemicals producer Privi Speciality Chemicals commence operations at their new Mahad Fragrance Ingredients facility, in Mahad, Maharashtra, India.
A spokesperson from Givaudan tells Personal Care Insights they will produce “value-added products, including Givaudan’s unique and market-available specialties that are competitively priced. These products enhance our portfolio and cater to diverse customer needs.”
“The joint venture is primarily established as a platform to meet Givaudan’s global needs for its product portfolio. The facility is a specialty manufacturing plant, equipped with small- to mid-sized equipment, but smaller than other facilities in Asia that focus on aroma chemicals.”
The fragrance and beauty solutions manufacturer says the facility has plans to “ramp up” more activities over the next two to three years.
Mahesh Babani, chairman and managing director of Privi, adds that the facility “is designed to produce complex ingredients through advanced chemical synthesis processes.”
“Our enduring partnership with Givaudan, bolstered by their investments, underscores our capability to deliver high-quality, complex products. This project fortifies our collaboration and highlights our commitment to the flavor and fragrance industry.”
Sustainable supply chain
Privi holds a 51% equity stake in the joint venture, while Givaudan retains the remaining 49%. The aroma producer has integrated manufacturing facilities at Mahad in Maharashtra and Jhagadia in Gujarat.
Maurizio Volpi, president of Fragrance & Beauty at Givaudan, adds: “The opening of the Mahad facility is a testament to our collaborative spirit and commitment to innovation. This facility will enhance our ability to deliver high-quality fragrance solutions, ensuring we meet our customers’ evolving needs while driving sustainable growth together.”
Givaudan holds a portfolio that covers personal care, fabric care, hygiene, home care, fine fragrances and beauty.
The Swiss multinational manufacturer highlights its sustainable supply chain goals, calling them “the core” of its initiatives.
“The joint venture incorporates biomass and solar energy to meet its utility needs, aligning perfectly with our sustainability ambitions,” says the spokesperson.
Recent developments
Givaudan Active Beauty recently entered the space of hybrid makeup, offering multiple skin care solutions with its [NAS] Vibrant Collection of vegan botanical extracts. The active botanical extracts are marketed as 100% natural origin active extracts and highly concentrated in bioactive compounds with strong antioxidant properties.
The company also unveiled Silybidiol as “the first” globally compliant alternative to CBD molecules designed to combat the adverse effects of urban photo pollution and promote skin health.