Symrise cuts ribbon on Scent & Care Barcelona innovation hub
Symrise inaugurates an office in Barcelona, Spain to serve as a hub for the fragrance house to collaborate on ingredient innovations and formulations with customers in the scent, cosmetics and personal care industries.
The 600 sqm space accommodates the “rapid expansion” of Symrise’s Scent & Care division.
The space is designed to reflect Symrise and Barcelona’s “unique style,” paired with natural elements such as wood, stone and earthy tones.
“Opening the doors to this office marks an important and exciting milestone for Symrise Scent & Care,” says Timothy Kenny, president of Cosmetic Ingredients at Symrise.
“We have committed ourselves to high proximity to our customers, understanding their needs and delivering solutions that add value to their business in today’s dynamic markets.”
“We are looking forward to embracing the opportunities of our new creative hub in Barcelona. It will enhance collaboration and enable high-quality innovation tailored to customers’ evolving demands.”
In other global expansion moves, Symrise recently began producing ingredients for its Micro Protection, Actives and Botanicals business portfolios at a new cosmetic solutions manufacturing facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. The move bolsters the supplier’s Asia-Pacific reach.
Among recent innovation highlights, Symrise unveiled SymFeel Quat Green, a plant-based alternative to polyquaterniums for skin and hair care products. The upcycled sugar beet extract replaces cellulosic polymers in hair care formulations, such as shampoos and conditioners.