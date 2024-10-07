Beiersdorf updates sustainability targets and commits to net zero by 2045
Beiersdorf releases its updated sustainability targets at the first Hamburg Sustainability Conference. The company commits to becoming net zero by 2045 and is working to cut emissions of its entire value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3) by 90%.
The cosmetics giant outlines product innovation and “transformation” as key to becoming net zero, specifically involving changes to ingredients and packaging to cut GHG by “50% by 2032.”
Among recently cited examples supporting this target, Beiersdorf highlights the introduction of its Eucerin refill jar that uses 90% less packaging and promotes the use of recycled material for emissions reductions “throughout the entire value chain.”
“According to the current state of science, there is zero alternative to Net Zero. At Beiersdorf, sustainability is a central component of our corporate strategy ‘Win with Care’ and we have set ourselves ambitious sustainability targets,” says Sabine Nallinger, managing director of Stiftung KlimaWirtschaft (Alliance for Climate and Economy).
Vincent Warnery, Beiersdorf CEO, emphasizes climate protection requires joint efforts: “We live in one ecosystem; politics and industry have to act as one. While strong, harmonized regulations are necessary, too many can hinder competitiveness and slow down the progress of smart innovation.”
“Sustainability not an option”
Beiersdorf points to “considerable progress” withits decarbonization efforts since 2018. For the third straight year, it was awarded a “Triple-A” rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project, sharing the title this year with Kao and L’Oréal.
At the end of last year, its GHG emissions reportedly fell by 19%. By 2025, the company maintains it will achieve a 30% reduction in all GHG emissions.
“Sustainability is an obligation, not an option,” Warnery stresses. “Our transformation includes our entire value chain, and it needs close collaboration with our suppliers.”
“Additionally, we aim to make our production plants completely climate-neutral as quickly as possible. By January 2025, all our EU factories will operate climate-neutral, our global target for all our production centers is 2030.”
In other recent sustainable upgrades, Beiersdorf is making revisions to its global skin care packaging. Over the summer, it repackaged its classic Nivea Creme in a canister containing 80% recycled aluminum.