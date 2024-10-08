Sally Hansen and Reese’s create candy-themed and glow-in-the-dark Halloween nail polishes
Sally Hansen’s new brand partnership with Reese’s entails a limited-edition Halloween collection featuring eight new quick-dry Insta-Dri polishes, two “fan-favorite” glow-in-the-dark shades and two Salon Effects Perfect Manicure press-on designs.
The Sally Hansen x Reese’s collection includes shimmery and crème Insta-Dri polishes reminiscent of chocolate and peanut butter treats and various Halloween wrapper colors.
The press-on nail designs from the Salon Effects Perfect Manicure collection include “When Chocolate Met PB,” a set of square brown and orange color block nails paying homage to the classic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
“Continuing our successful partnership with Hershey, the beloved Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup was a natural inspiration for our second collection with the famous candy company. While you can’t eat this collection, you can certainly indulge in nails so delectable they’ll catch everyone’s eye this scary season,” says Stefano Curti, chief brands officer of Coty Consumer Beauty.
Classic quick dry
Sally Hansen markets its brand around “salon-quality nails without long-term commitment or a trip to the salon.” Its press-on products are designed to be easy to apply and easy to remove with non-damaging adhesive and are offered in any nail length, shape, color and design.
Meanwhile, Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri technology features a formula that “dries in 60 seconds.”
The new Insta-Dri shades include “Delicious!” (crème lime green), “Feeling Hungry” (shimmery purple), “Go Ahead. Drool.” (crème white), “Reese’s Candy” (shimmery orange), “Reese’s Rep” (crème yellow), “The Best Combo” (shimmery brown), “Peanut Butter Time” (crème beige) and “Reese’s PB&C” (shimmery black).
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sally Hansen for this unique collaboration. The Sally Hansen x Reese’s collection is a perfect fusion of the indulgence of our iconic Reese’s treats and the spirited fun and excitement of the Halloween season,” says Ernie Savo, president of The Hershey Licensing Company.
The Sally Hansen x Reese’s collection will be available on September 1.
In a previous confectionery tie-up, Sally Hansen partnered with The Hershey Company to create a limited edition range of nail polishes and press-on nails for Easter. The Sally Hansen x Hershey’s Kisses Limited Edition was inspired by the foil wrapping and thin paper ribbon of Hershey’s Kisses chocolates.