Symrise says new Chennai plant will serve growing Indian and Asia-Pacific cosmetic markets
19 Sep 2024 --- Symrise will produce ingredients for its Micro Protection, Actives and Botanicals business units at its first cosmetic ingredient manufacturing facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.
The chemicals company sees the facility enhancing its supply chain competencies for the Indian market and accelerating its growth in the Asia-Pacific area with the 1,788-square-meter building.
Chung Sin Wong, vice president of Cosmetic Ingredients, Asia Pacific, and Surya Lukito, director of Cosmetic Ingredients, South Asia & SEAO, helped inaugurate the facility.
They say the Chennai site represents a significant part of Symrise’s regional growth strategy. The multifunctional facility includes blending capabilities and storage for raw materials and packaging. The operational efficiency is expected to strengthen the company’s position as a supplier to the growing Indian cosmetics industry.
“I feel optimistic about the opportunities that this addition to Symrise’s manufacturing portfolio will bring. Chennai represents more than a factory,” says Wong. “It forms a blueprint for sustainable growth and strategic expansion.”
Also in India, Barentz International acquired Anshul Life Sciences Group. The specialty chemicals distributor caters to regulated pharmaceuticals, food, nutraceuticals and personal care markets.
MyMicrobiome signed an exclusive agreement with Vimal LifeSciences, a significant player in specialty chemical distribution, to promote the certification mark for microbiome-friendly cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and textiles in India.
By Venya Patel