Nuturn releases regenerative skin care ingredient harvested from raw flower oil
19 Sep 2024 --- Nuturn launches its skin care “super-ingredient” based on biodynamic raw compounds to nourish the skin while contributing to regenerative ecosystems. The solution can be integrated into a variety of skin care products.
Based on raw flower oil, Nuturn is an estate-grown ingredient rich in omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, potent antioxidants, tallow, ozone and an array of vitamins claimed to boost skin’s natural regeneration process.
It is said to help restore the skin barrier and stimulate cell turnover without harmful chemicals or synthetic additives, leaving the skin brighter and deeply hydrated while reducing inflammation.
“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Nuturn, a high performing, powerhouse of regenerative nutrients to heal the skin, that harmonizes the power of nature into one luxurious compound,” says founder and CEO Stephen Smith.
Nuturn is currently undergoing clinical trials.
Regenerative beauty focus
Nuturn aligns with the regenerative beauty movement, which the manufacturer expects to disrupt the skin care industry “much like the organic movement did for food.”
Regenerative beauty is a movement to work with nature to nurture ecosystems and nutrient-dense soil, resulting in plants that are more robust, resilient and expressive.
Nuturn touts its ingredients as modern chemicals, industrial processing and undiluted in their efficacy.
Nuturn will be made available to consumers through the brand’s partnership with Flamingo Estate, who feature Nuturn in its new Manuka Rich Cream.
“We work with select partners, like Flamingo Estate, who value the profound benefits of regenerative compounds that honor the full expression of nature, going beyond ‘clean beauty,’” Smith adds.
In other regenerative beauty advances, Keraplast is harnessing its proprietary keratin extraction technology to source its raw material from regeneratively farmed sheep’s wool. The result is its new keratin-based oral supplement KeraGen IV with “superior bioactivity.”
In beauty packaging, Sway, a start-up specializing in regenerative alternatives to plastic packaging, has developed Thermoplastic Seaweed resin, a home-compostable material made from seaweed and plants. The California-based company says its technology allows seaweed to replace flexible plastics on a large scale for the first time.