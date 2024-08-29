KeraGen IV by Keraplast confirmed as sole keratin supplement with full scientific validation
29 Aug 2024 --- The new keratin-based oral supplement KeraGen IV by Keraplast is the first such product on the market to be validated in a clinical study published in a peer-reviewed journal. KeraGen IV is an all-in-one “beauty from within” supplement targeting the inner beauty market, targeting the health and appearance of hair, skin and nails.
“Keraplast has pioneered a patented commercial method to extract alpha keratin on a large scale. We utilize a gentle, low-temperature chemical process which breaks disulfide bonds to make the keratin soluble and then modifies the cysteine bonds to maintain solubility and introduce high bioactivity,” says Howard Moore, CEO of the company based in New Zealand.
Moore states that Keraplast’s positive results in the clinical study have been achieved thanks to its proprietary keratin extraction technology and its raw source material — regeneratively farmed sheep’s wool.
“The result is a functionalized keratin and because of the similarity between alpha-keratin in wool and human keratin, it provides superior bioactivity when used in personal care and supplements.”
Study findings
For the double-blind study, published in HealthMed 18-2, 65 participants (all women aged between 45 and 60) received either KeraGen IV or a placebo over a 60-day period. The study findings point to “significant” improvements in hair loss and hair strength, as well as skin elasticity and barrier function and nail strength.
Scott Haycock, commercial director at Keraplast, says: “What differentiates the Keratin used in this study is that the claims made are based on extensive in-vivo, ex-vivo and in-vitro data.”
“In addition, Keraplast is the only keratin manufacturer sourcing wool from sustainable and regeneratively farmed, grass-fed New Zealand sheep. This is a core contributor to our mission as it relates to the climate and environment.”
Wool is 100% natural, renewable and biodegradable. Keraplast sources its wool from farms that use cruelty-free regenerative farming practices that promote soil health, biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and water cycle retention.
“Participants experienced a 43.1% reduction in hair loss and a 17.6% increase in hair cortex integrity after just 60 days,” explains Scott.
“We also saw improvements in participants’ skin, including a 12.5% reduction in trans-epidermal water loss and a 10.1% increase in skin elasticity. 56.2% of participants experienced improved nail strength as well.”
“This study verifies KeraGen IV’s role in hair anchoring, which is a concern for many women experiencing hair loss due to hormonal changes or stress,” concludes Dr. Jennifer Gu, VP of R&D at AIDP, a distributor of KeraGen IV. “It also indicated Keragen IV’s role in skin elasticity, which can deteriorate as one ages.”