Rabanne reveals Million Gold For Her fragrance in refillable format
29 Aug 2024 --- Rabanne unveils Million Gold For Her, partnering with luxury packaging specialist TNT group to design its fragrance bottle. It features Rabanne’s iconic XL jewel chain link and supermodel Gigi Hadid as the face of the perfume launch.
Million Gold For Her comes in a 30 ml, 50 ml, 90 ml and 200 ml refill, as well as a body lotion and deodorant spray.
The packaging closures feature a zamak exterior with a polypropylene insert, assembled by clipping. The cap base has a fine groove surmounted by the engraved mark, while the “R” on the top of the cap is gold e-coated.
TNT Group supplied all the closures for the 30 ml format, as well as half the closures for the 50 ml and 90 ml formats.
“Gigi brings the spirit of our heritage. I see in her similarities to Monsieur Rabanne’s iconic muses, from Jane Birkin to Jane Fonda as Barbarella. She also brings her own personality that makes her the perfect embodiment of the modern Rabanne woman,” comments Jérôme Leloup, vice president of Rabanne.
Rabanne applauds Hadid as a “dazzling, dynamic and unapologetic” brand ambassador reflecting the “beating heart and defiant rebellion” of Rabanne. She also has 78 million followers on Instagram.
Balance of florals and musk
The campaign launch starring Hadid was created by Mert Alas and Manu Cossu. In the video, Hadid takes to the stage in a gold Rabanne gown encrusted with Swarovski crystals.
The commercial is backed by Beyoncé’s “Pure/Honey” track.
“Million Gold for her reminds me of what Rabanne represents as a House. It’s powerful and beautiful, with rose, lavender and a salty mineral musk,” says Hadid.
“I like the balance. I think a lot of my personality has masculine traits, so I like the mix of feminine and masculine accords in a fragrance.”
August fragrance launches
In other launches, Balmain debuted its first beauty line, “Les Éternels de Balmain,” a collection of eight “all-gender” eaux de parfum. Under Olivier Rousteing’s creative direction and in keeping with the fashion house’s strong ties to French heritage and modern design, the collection takes inspiration from Rousteing’s modern influence and Pierre Balmain’s legacy.
Chloé’s latest perfume, L’Eau de Parfum Intense, was also released this month and hailed as the brand’s “most significant release since 2008,” with a “bold reinterpretation of the signature Chloé fragrance.”
Among celebrity-led brand activities, Ariana Grande debuted her latest multi-fragrance collection, Lovenotes, as individual releases across different global regions. Playing into sensory packaging experiences, the bottle label is crafted from premium paper, offering a “luxurious and tactile touch” to complement the brand name.
Crossing over into pet care, Dolce & Gabbana released a scented mist for dogs. The launch was met with criticism by some experts who have reservations about the use of dog perfumes. The alcohol-free mist is inspired by and named after co-founder Domenico Dolce’s dog, Fefé.